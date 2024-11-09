Morning briefing: SC to review tapes linked to Manipur CM; Andhra HC seeks report on arrest of 6 YSRCP activists, more

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a sworn affidavit from a Manipur-based group which filed a petition claiming that a whistleblower recorded Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh saying that at his insistence, the ethnic violence was instigated in the northeastern state. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud without issuing notice directed the petitioner — Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust — represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan to submit proof of authenticity of the audio clip and kept the issue open whether the matter needs to be considered by the high court. The court permitted the clip to be filed before the court in a pen drive. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh (File Photo)

The Andhra Pradesh high court on Friday asked the state government to submit a report by Monday on the whereabouts of seven social media activists of the YSR Congress Party, who had allegedly been arrested on the charges of posting abusive messages on social media against its political rivals, people familiar with the matter said. The HC, which admitted arguments on six habeas corpus petitions filed by the family members of the YSRCP social media activists, asked the police officials of the police stations concerned to submit the footage of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras between November 4 and November 7. Dig deeper

Latest News

Three coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar Express train derail near Nalpur Station Bengal's Howrah Dig deeper

Pakistan air pollution: Multan's AQI crosses 2,000-mark; Punjab closes parks, schools | Details Dig deeper

India News

Revanth leads 3-km padayatra for Musi river rejuvenation project Dig deeper

Bodies of 2 Jammu village guards killed by terrorists found Dig deeper

Trending

There are times when inanimate objects can hold significant sentimental value for a person and a family’s gesture for their 12-year-old car is one fine example. Reportedly, a family in Gujarat said goodbye to the vehicle with a burial ceremony. Costing over ₹4 lakh, the event was attended by nearly 1500 people. According to the Times of India (TOI), the event took place in Gujarat's Amreli district. The grand burial, conducted on the family's agricultural land, was attended by religious figures, spiritual guides, and others. Viral visuals on social media gave glimpses of the family's ceremonies, like this video by journalist Kamit Solanki. It shows the car, a Wagon R, being pushed down a 15-foot-deep pit with a slope. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Farhad Shakeri, an Afghan man accused of orchestrating a failed murder-for-hire plan against Donald Trump, was deported from the United States after serving time in prison. The 51-year-old was released from prison in 2008 after serving 14 years for robbery. According to the Department of Justice, the alleged terrorist joined the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and became an asset after being deported. Shakeri has been accused of participating in an extensive assassination conspiracy on behalf of Tehran alongside two New Yorkers, Jonathan Loadholt, 36, of Staten Island, and Carlisle Rivera, 49, of Brooklyn, also known as Pop. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

After nearly four months it was put on the market, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's house in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, is still up for sale. As per a report by People, the home was publicly listed on July 11 this year. Jennifer and Ben Affleck tried to sell their house off-market in June. A month later, when they didn't find a buyer, the couple decided to take the listing public. The couple purchased the 38,000-square-foot estate in May 2023 for $60,805,000. They took the step just a few months after they tied the knot. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stepped out in Mumbai recently to attend Neha Dhupia's daughter Mehr's birthday party. The couple chose a simple OOTD (outfit of the day) for the occasion. While the cricketer wore a T-shirt and denim jeans, the actor complemented him in the classic white shirt and denim pants combination. Scroll down to see what they wore. Anushka and Virat arrived together at Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's daughter Mehr's birthday bash. The snippets show Anushka and Virat posing for the paparazzi together. In the video, Anushka is seen wearing a full-sleeve white shirt paired with blue jeans. Meanwhile, Virat opted for a casual maroon t-shirt teamed with light blue jeans and a red cap. Let's decode their outfits. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Sanju Samson’s batting talent was always beyond doubt but consistency had been a problem. In his last T20I game before the series against South Africa, the right-handed batter had hit the headlines with a brilliant hundred in the final match against Bangladesh but prior to that, he had gone through a lean patch. There had been two consecutive ducks in the series in Sri Lanka followed by below-par scores in the first two games against Bangladesh. The fans naturally were not sure what to expect when Samson came out to open against South Afria in the first T20I of the series at Durban on Friday. Dig deeper

