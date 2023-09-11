Morning briefing: Shashi Tharoor on G20; how India pulled joint declaration; and all the latest news

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has hailed the New Delhi Declaration at the 18th G20 Summit as a "diplomatic triumph for India." While commending the Narendra Modi government for achieving consensus on the declaration, Tharoor criticized its instrumentalization of the summit for political gain. He explained that India successfully bridged the gap between those calling for condemnation of the Russian war in Ukraine and those opposing any mention of it. Tharoor noted that the government transformed the G20 into a "people's G20" by organizing numerous events across the country but also criticized the ruling BJP for using the summit as a political asset. He also criticized the exclusion of the democratic opposition from the event, calling it unfortunate and a failure to accommodate them. Dig Deeper The G20 summit was held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. (PTI)

More on G20 Summit: Persistence, balance helped India achieve climate consensus at G20, says Bhupender Yadav. Dig Deeper

Congress-TMC rift over G20 dinner? Adhir Choudhury asks reason for Mamata Banerjee's Delhi visit. Dig Deeper

The 18th G20 Summit's New Delhi Declaration, hailed as historic, achieved 100% consensus on all issues, with no reservations or footnotes, marking a significant moment in multilateralism. Amitabh Kant, the Indian presidency's sherpa, highlighted India's role as a bridge between emerging markets, developed countries, Russia, and China, bringing them together. The document reflects the perspective of the Global South, emphasizing climate and energy challenges that required extensive negotiations. Kant acknowledged China's constructive role in the negotiations. The most complex challenge was the Russia-Ukraine issue, with numerous drafts and bilaterals needed to reach an agreement. Despite moments of doubt, strong leadership and India's elevated stature contributed to the successful declaration. Dig Deeper

More on Delhi declaration: With unanimous member consensus, G20's New Delhi Declaration tackles global challenges, emphasizing climate action and sustainability. Dig Deeper

G20's Delhi Declaration highlights commitment to Paris goals, emphasizing common but differentiated responsibilities, bridging trust gaps. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Chandrababu Naidu arrest: TDP calls for Andhra Pradesh bandh today, Pawan Kalyan's party backs. Dig Deeper

Assam intensifies crackdown on child marriage, plans to arrest offenders and ban polygamy to protect women's rights. Dig Deeper

India News

Rahul Gandhi in Paris criticizes BJP, says they seek power without any connection to Hinduism. Dig Deeper

A hit-and-run incident in Kerala escalates to murder charges as CCTV evidence suggests intentional ramming driven by revenge. Dig Deeper

Several opposition CMs, including Nitish Kumar and Mamata Banerjee, attended G20 dinner while some Congress-led states' leaders chose not to. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

US President Joe Biden says he discussed human rights, press freedom during Indo-US partnership talks with PM Modi. Dig Deeper

Hurricane Lee, from Category 5 to Category 2, still threatens US East Coast and Caribbean. Regaining strength. Dig Deeper

Morocco earthquake struck during a family dinner in a remote village killing 8-year-old boy. Dig Deeper

One Good Read

The recent G20 summit hosted by India marked a significant achievement for the country's foreign policy objectives. The summit's declaration, as well as bilateral and plurilateral meetings, aligned with India's priorities and relationships with key global players. The event showcased the deepening trust between India and the United States, with President Biden's visit solidifying cooperation on multiple fronts. India successfully reassured Russia of its commitment to the relationship while delicately balancing criticism of Moscow's actions. Managing China's relationship proved challenging, with President Xi's absence and complex negotiations, highlighting the fragile nature of India-China ties. India's focus on involving its neighbors and expanding support from the Global South demonstrated its growing influence on the world stage. Overall, the G20 summit showcased India's significant role in shaping global discussions and priorities. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

In a stunning comeback, Novak Djokovic secured his 24th major singles title at the US Open on Sunday, becoming the first player in the Open era to achieve this milestone. Djokovic's victory came two years after a heart-wrenching loss to Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 final, where he had sought to complete a Calendar Grand Slam. After missing the 2022 edition due to vaccination-related entry issues, Djokovic made a triumphant return, defeating Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3. Despite showing signs of fatigue, Djokovic fought back to claim a thrilling 104-minute second set and secure the historic victory. He will also regain the world No. 1 ranking. Djokovic's win adds to his illustrious career and solidifies his status as one of tennis's greatest players. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan" has stormed the box office, clocking an incredible ₹81 crore in India on Sunday, with a total collection of approximately ₹287 crore. The film opened at ₹75 crore, bolstered by strong performances on Friday and Saturday. Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan reported a record-breaking 2,875,961 tickets sold for "Jawan" in India on Sunday alone. This achievement marks Shah Rukh Khan's second entry into the ₹500 crore gross club in a single year. "Jawan" surpassed the opening weekend collection of his earlier release, "Pathaan," and features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta had a blast at a Jonas Brothers concert at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. They were spotted cheering for Nick Jonas, and videos of their enjoyment circulated on social media. However, it was Priyanka's stunning black cut-out bodycon dress that stole the spotlight. Clips of Priyanka dancing and singing along to the band's songs were shared by her fan pages. Preity Zinta also posted a reel on Instagram, expressing her excitement and thanking Priyanka for being an amazing host. She became a fan of the Jonas Brothers after the electrifying performance, wishing them success on the rest of their tour. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON