Morning briefing: Thackeray, Fadnavis in fresh spat; AAP MP's claim after Delhi CM's insulin report, and more

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis have engaged in a fresh political blame game after the former claimed that the then chief minister Fadnavis had assured him in 2019 that he would groom his son Aaditya Thackeray as the next CM, while he will move to Delhi to join the Union cabinet, as part of the power-sharing agreement between the erstwhile Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance. Addressing a poll-bound rally in Mumbai's Antop Hill for his party’s candidate from Mumbai South Central, Anil Desai on Saturday, Uddhav Thackeray claimed that the then BJP chief and current Union home minister Amit Shah had visited him at Matoshree to seek an alliance with Shiv Sena (undivided). Dig deeper Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections(PTI)

Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched to kill Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar jail after being arrested in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy. Sanjay Singh claimed that Arvind Kejriwal, who is diabetic, is not being provided with insulin inside the jail. “Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is not being given insulin. If a patient with diabetes is not given insulin on time, for that person, it becomes a question of life or death. A conspiracy is being hatched to kill him (Arvind Kejriwal). The people of Delhi will give a reply to this crime,” Sanjay Singh told reporters on Friday. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Now, individuals above 65 can buy health insurance policy. Check new rules

Singapore’s Indian-origin minister gets extortion letter with fake ‘obscene’ photos Dig deeper

India News

ECI orders repoll at 11 booths in two districts of Manipur Dig deeper

Six more bodies found day after boat capsized in Odisha, toll at eight Dig deeper

Global Matters

1 killed, 7 missing after 2 Japanese military choppers crash in Pacific ocean Dig deeper

Ukraine's Zelensky, Israel's Netanyahu thank US for granting aid amid war Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Sunrisers Hyderabad produced yet another incredible performance with the bat, as they smashed 266/7 in the 2024 Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals to secure a brilliant win on Saturday. In another brilliant display of power-hitting, the opening duo of Travis Head (89) and Abhishek Sharma (46) broke the record for the highest powerplay total, smashing 125 without losing a wicket in the first six overs. Consquently, SRH ended with the fourth-highest total in the league history, and defeated Rishabh Pant's men by 67 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Interestingly, former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar stated that the Capitals had a chance of defeating the Sunrisers during the halfway mark of the match. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary on April 20. The couple took to Instagram to share a sweet anniversary post featuring daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya and Abhishek took to Instagram to share an adorable family picture. In the photo, Aishwarya is rocking a bright lipstick and a happy smile while Abhishek poses sweetly for the selfie in a beige shirt. Aaradhya looks happy, cuddling up to her mom and completing the family photo. Dig deeper

