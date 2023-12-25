close_game
Morning briefing: TMC MP mimics V-P Dhankhar again; 68 dead in Gaza refugee camp; and all the latest news

Morning briefing: TMC MP mimics V-P Dhankhar again; 68 dead in Gaza refugee camp; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Dec 25, 2023 09:09 AM IST

Here's a shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

The suspended Trinamool Congress MP, Kalyan Banerjee, has reignited controversy by mimicking Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. This incident occurred during a protest with other suspended MPs at Parliament's Makar Dwar, sparking a political uproar. Last week, Kalyan Banerjee's mimicry of Vice President Dhankhar was captured on film, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filming the TMC leader on his phone. The incident adds fuel to the ongoing tensions and disputes surrounding Banerjee, further deepening the political controversy within the Trinamool Congress party and drawing attention to the strained relationship between the suspended MPs and parliamentary authorities. Dig deeper.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee once against mimicked RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar (PTI)(PTI)

More news on Parliament mimicry row Rajya Sabha Chairman Incensed as TMC's Kalyan Banerjee Mocks Him; Rahul Gandhi Captures Controversial Act on Film

‘No intention of hurting Dhankhar ji, mimicry is art’: Trinamool MP

A devastating Israeli strike in central Gaza claimed the lives of at least 68 people, according to health officials on Sunday. The Maghazi refugee camp east of Deir al-Balah was targeted, resulting in a tragic scene at a nearby hospital. Frantic Palestinians, including a baby, were carried in by distraught individuals. Associated Press journalists witnessed the aftermath, capturing the emotional toll as wounded and lifeless bodies, including that of a bloodied young girl, were brought in for medical attention. The escalation of violence also saw the number of Israeli soldiers killed in combat over the weekend rise to 15. Dig deeper.

Latest News

Sakshi Malik Drops Major Retirement Hint Following WFI Suspension: 'Announced Retirement, but...

Paytm Implements Cost-Cutting Measures, Lays Off Over 1000 Employees with Further Job Cuts Expected

India News

Plane with 303 Indians Grounded Over 'Human Trafficking' Released in France, Expected to Depart for Mumbai Today

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Predicts PM Modi's Third Win, Citing Support from Over 50% of the Population

Global Matters

IDF Releases Chilling Video of Massive Hamas Tunnel Where 5 Hostages Were Found Dead

Prince Harry faces yet another brutal snub from the royal family. This time…

Sports Goings

After 35 days since the World Cup final disappointment in Ahmedabad, a video on social media captured a rare moment of camaraderie between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The Indian cricket stalwarts, who had been training individually upon reaching South Africa, participated in their first practice session together at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The highlight of the day was the warm hug exchanged between Kohli and Rohit at the beginning of the training nets, sparking discussions and excitement among fans on social media. The gesture marked a positive start as the Indian team gears up for upcoming challenges in South Africa. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

Arbaaz Khan, actor-filmmaker, has unveiled his official wedding pictures on Instagram, showcasing the joyous occasion. The marriage ceremony took place at the Mumbai residence of Arbaaz's sister, Arpita Khan, where he tied the knot with make-up artist Sshura Khan. The event was an intimate nikah ceremony attended by close family members and a select group of industry friends. Arbaaz Khan's Instagram post marks the public acknowledgment of his marriage, and the shared pictures provide glimpses into the private celebration that unfolded on Sunday. Dig deeper.

Health and Lifestyle

'Tis the season of joy and celebration as Christmas arrives, bringing with it festive cheer, delectable treats, and thoughtful gifts. With the world adorned in a glistening blanket of snow, it's time to embrace the enchanting beauty of winter. This Christmas, consider donning bright red outfits that radiate the spirit of the season, and complement your look with glamorous makeup. The festivities present the perfect opportunity to indulge in a stunning makeover, bringing out your heavier makeup arsenal for a touch of holiday magic. Whether attending a festive gathering or enjoying a cozy night in, let your makeup mirror the magical beauty of the winter season. Dig deeper.

