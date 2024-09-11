Morning briefing: Trump blames ex-Speaker for Capitol riots; Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi didn't handle China well, & more

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump's Tuesday night debate turned to deadly riot on Capitol Hill, with the former President pinning the blame on then US Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a White House speech prior to the attack, Trump urged his followers to march to the Capitol. Dig deeper Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept.10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Rahul Gandhi of the Congress has once again raked up the India-China border issue, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't handle China well. Dig deeper

Latest News

Discontent grows in Haryana BJP as party drops ministers, sitting MLAs in 2nd list for assembly poll. Dig deeper

India to join exclusive FATF club on Sept 19 for maintaining higher standards. Dig deeper

Global Matters

‘They’re eating the dogs’: Donald Trump gives nod to false narrative about Haitian immigrants in Ohio. Dig deeper

China challenges dim European firms' investment appetite, lobby group says. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Rohit Sharma have to select the playing XI for the first Test match against Bangladesh from the 16 members picked in the squad. The selection committee has done its job by picking the 16 best available options for the opening Test match in Chennai. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Rana Daggubati, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Abhishek Banerjee attended an IIFA 2024 pre-event in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Several videos and pictures have come out on social media platforms. Dig deeper

It's Trending

Recently, a video of a young child crying in front of a Ganpati idol went massively viral on social media. Dressed in an orange kurta and sitting on a river bank, the child was seen tearing up as he ‘fed’ laddoos to the Ganesha idol. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)