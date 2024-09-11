Morning briefing: Trump blames ex-Speaker for Capitol riots; Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi didn't handle China well, & more
A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.
Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump's Tuesday night debate turned to deadly riot on Capitol Hill, with the former President pinning the blame on then US Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a White House speech prior to the attack, Trump urged his followers to march to the Capitol. Dig deeper
Rahul Gandhi of the Congress has once again raked up the India-China border issue, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't handle China well. Dig deeper
Latest News
Discontent grows in Haryana BJP as party drops ministers, sitting MLAs in 2nd list for assembly poll. Dig deeper
India to join exclusive FATF club on Sept 19 for maintaining higher standards. Dig deeper
Global Matters
‘They’re eating the dogs’: Donald Trump gives nod to false narrative about Haitian immigrants in Ohio. Dig deeper
China challenges dim European firms' investment appetite, lobby group says. Dig deeper
Sports Goings
Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Rohit Sharma have to select the playing XI for the first Test match against Bangladesh from the 16 members picked in the squad. The selection committee has done its job by picking the 16 best available options for the opening Test match in Chennai. Dig deeper
Entertainment Focus
Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Rana Daggubati, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Abhishek Banerjee attended an IIFA 2024 pre-event in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Several videos and pictures have come out on social media platforms. Dig deeper
It's Trending
Recently, a video of a young child crying in front of a Ganpati idol went massively viral on social media. Dressed in an orange kurta and sitting on a river bank, the child was seen tearing up as he ‘fed’ laddoos to the Ganesha idol. Dig deeper