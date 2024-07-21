Morning briefing: Trump's ex-doc reveals his injuries; Thackeray says won't let Mumbai become Adani City; and more

Republican nominee Donald Trump's former physician revealed on Saturday that the former US president's gunshot wound missed his head by a quarter of an inch. Trump faced an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania, where he was wounded on the upper part of his right ear. Two other people were wounded and one attendee died at the event. In the first detailed account of the injury, former White House physician and current Texas lawmaker, Ronny Jackson, wrote in a memo that, “The bullet passed, coming less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head, and struck the top of his right ear.” Dig deeper. Donald Trump suffered an ear injury after assassination attempt (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)(REUTERS)

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday criticised the Dharavi redevelopment tender awarded to Gautam Adani and said that his party won't let Mumbai turn into what he called the ‘Adani City’. Thackeray claims that the tender should be cancelled, describing it as a potential trap. He said, “During Manmohan Ji's government, GIFT City was coming here, and we welcomed it. Modi Ji took GIFT City to Gujarat. Now giving GIFT City to Gujarat and Adani City to Maharashtra, we will not let this happen.” Thackeray was referring to the shifting of the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in 2020 from Mumbai's Bandra Kurla complex to GIFT City, a special economic zone in Gujarat. Dig deeper.

Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to witness a mega auction ahead of the 2025 season, where most franchises will be looking for a new captain. The likes of Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders and even Sunrisers Hyderabad are content with their incumbent options. However, the remainder, which includes Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants, are likely to look for new captains in the upcoming auction, and they will have their eyes on Mumbai Indians' retention list for the next season. Dig deeper.

Actor Salman Khan attended the trailer launch event of Dharmaveer 2 in Mumbai on Saturday. Several videos and pictures of the actor at the event emerged on social media platforms. It was also attended by Jeetendra, Boman Irani, Govinda, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde among others. At the event, Salman was greeted on stage with a shawl and a flower bouquet. The actor wore a black T-shirt, denims and shoes for the event. He smiled for the camera and also posed with several people. He also shared conversations with other guests present at the venue. Dig deeper.

Isha Ambani, with her mom, Nita Ambani, recently attended NMACC's (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) immersive new visual art exhibit - 'Bhakti: The Art of Krishna' - at the Art House in Mumbai. The heiress slipped into a simple grey chikankari suit for the occasion. Read on as we decode Isha's look. Isha Ambani conceptualised 'Bhakti: The Art of Krishna', inaugurated by a spiritual leader, Radhanath Swami, and conceptualised by curator Ashvin E Rajagopalan. The official account of NMACC and several paparazzi pages shared snippets from the event. It shows Isha talking about the exhibit, singing bhajans with the guests, and taking a walkthrough of the exhibition. Dig deeper.

On July 19, Microsoft experienced a global outage, causing operations worldwide to come to a halt. Numerous airlines, banks, news channels, and other organisations were affected by this technical issue. Although the problem has been resolved, an old interview of Steve Jobs criticising Microsoft has resurfaced on the internet. In the interview, Steve Jobs can be heard saying that Microsoft "absolutely has no taste.” He further explains this by saying that Microsoft doesn't think of original ideas and doesn’t incorporate culture into its products. Dig deeper.