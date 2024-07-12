Morning briefing: US envoy's ‘message’ on Modi-Putin meet; India population to double China’s in 2085, and more
A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.
Strategic autonomy cannot apply in times of conflict and India and the US must uphold principles when other countries go against the rules-based order or violate sovereign borders, US ambassador Eric Garcetti said on Thursday in a swipe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia. Dig deeper
By 2100, India’s population of around 1.5 billion will be over twice that of China’s 633 million, highlighting the huge demographic dividend available to the country, according to estimates released by the United Nations on Thursday. India will hit an inflection point in 2085 when its population (1.61 billion) will be double of China’s (806 million), and the gap will only widen in the next few years, said the report. Dig deeper
India News
Siachen martyr Captain Anshuman Singh's parents want changes in ‘next of kin’ policy. Dig deeper
Rahul Gandhi's ‘epidemic’ attack at BJP over viral job interview video from Gujarat. Dig deeper
Latest News
IMD issues orange alert for Gujarat, Goa and Uttarakhand; Delhi to get light showers today. Dig deeper
‘UPSC is known for…’: Shiv Sena MP weighs in on IAS officer Puja Khedkar row. Dig deeper
Global Matters
Biden reports passing 3 cognitive tests in good shape; ‘only problem is my…’ Dig deeper
Thousands mark 1995 Srebrenica genocide which is denied by Serbs, fueling ethnic tensions in Bosnia. Dig deeper
Sports Goings
As the 2025 Champions Trophy finds itself in a state of limbo following India's reported stance of not travelling to Pakistan, former captain Shahid Afridi has urged the BCCI to think otherwise. Afridi wants India to come and play in Pakistan, as it will not just help the cricketing ties between two nations grow but also give the crowd in his country the opportunity to witness Virat Kohli play. Dig deeper
Entertainment Focus
Inspirational stories of grit and determination have been a favourite trope for our filmmakers, more so when they're inspired by true events or based on someone's life. They instantly strike an emotional chord. Akshay Kumar's Sarfira is a testament to the fact that when you have a good story at hand, even if it's a remake, there's a lot you can do to present it to a different set of audience in a whole new setting. Dig deeper
Lifestyle and Health
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas certainly have a knack for travelling in style. The couple arrived in Mumbai last night to attend the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, set to take place on July 12. Talking about Nick and Priyanka, who doesn't love them? They are lovely, stylish, and definitely couple goals. Dig deeper
(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.