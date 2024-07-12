Morning briefing: US envoy's ‘message’ on Modi-Putin meet; India population to double China’s in 2085, and more

Strategic autonomy cannot apply in times of conflict and India and the US must uphold principles when other countries go against the rules-based order or violate sovereign borders, US ambassador Eric Garcetti said on Thursday in a swipe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia. Dig deeper Moscow, Jul 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives the Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First-Called, Russia's highest civilian honour, by Russian President Vladimir Putin, at St Catherine's Hall, in Moscow on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

By 2100, India’s population of around 1.5 billion will be over twice that of China’s 633 million, highlighting the huge demographic dividend available to the country, according to estimates released by the United Nations on Thursday. India will hit an inflection point in 2085 when its population (1.61 billion) will be double of China’s (806 million), and the gap will only widen in the next few years, said the report. Dig deeper

India News

Siachen martyr Captain Anshuman Singh's parents want changes in ‘next of kin’ policy. Dig deeper

Rahul Gandhi's ‘epidemic’ attack at BJP over viral job interview video from Gujarat. Dig deeper

Latest News

IMD issues orange alert for Gujarat, Goa and Uttarakhand; Delhi to get light showers today. Dig deeper

‘UPSC is known for…’: Shiv Sena MP weighs in on IAS officer Puja Khedkar row. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Biden reports passing 3 cognitive tests in good shape; ‘only problem is my…’ Dig deeper

Thousands mark 1995 Srebrenica genocide which is denied by Serbs, fueling ethnic tensions in Bosnia. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

As the 2025 Champions Trophy finds itself in a state of limbo following India's reported stance of not travelling to Pakistan, former captain Shahid Afridi has urged the BCCI to think otherwise. Afridi wants India to come and play in Pakistan, as it will not just help the cricketing ties between two nations grow but also give the crowd in his country the opportunity to witness Virat Kohli play. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Inspirational stories of grit and determination have been a favourite trope for our filmmakers, more so when they're inspired by true events or based on someone's life. They instantly strike an emotional chord. Akshay Kumar's Sarfira is a testament to the fact that when you have a good story at hand, even if it's a remake, there's a lot you can do to present it to a different set of audience in a whole new setting. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas certainly have a knack for travelling in style. The couple arrived in Mumbai last night to attend the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, set to take place on July 12. Talking about Nick and Priyanka, who doesn't love them? They are lovely, stylish, and definitely couple goals. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)