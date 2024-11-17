Menu Explore
Sunday, Nov 17, 2024
Morning briefing: US official on India's Champions Trophy absence, Andhra govt-Singapore firm deal and more

ByHT News Desk
Nov 17, 2024 09:28 AM IST

A shortlist of the top headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.

After the Indian government announced it would not send the national cricket team to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy, the issue was raised by a Pakistani journalist during the US Department of State's daily press briefing. On November 14, a Pakistani journalist questioned principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel about his stance on the issue, referring to the tournament as the second-largest cricket event after the World Cup. Dig Deeper

US State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel. (File)
US State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel. (File)

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to bring back the Singapore consortium that was originally assigned to take up the construction of the seed capital area in Amaravati during the earlier regime of Telugu Desam Party (government headed by N Chandrababu Naidu in 2018, people familiar with the matter said. Dig Deeper

India News

Manipur: Mob targets CM's ancestral home as violent protests reach Imphal Dig Deeper

Haryana students learn to make bomb from YouTube, detonate under teacher's chair Dig Deeper

Latest News

AQI still ‘severe’ in smoggy Delhi, Haryana allows partial school closure Dig Deeper

Pak-based ‘lord of drugs’ Haji Salim on NCB radar after massive seizures Dig Deeper

Global Matters

7-month pregnant woman killed, chopped into 25 pieces in Pakistan: 'Limbs cut, head severed' Dig Deeper

Trump likely to help Prince Harry in visa row after wife Melania was left ‘upset' over… Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Ayushmann Khurrana charmed the nation with his acting debut in Vicky Donor. The 2012 release went on to become a critical and commercial success, even earning National Awards. Since then, Ayushmann has acted in several other films, including An Action Hero, Andhadhun, Bala and more. In an interview with Honestly Saying Podcast on their YouTube channel, the actor opened up about achieving fame at a young age and how that went into his head. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani's bag from the latter's star-studded beauty event in Mumbai caught many eyeballs online. While Nita's popcorn bag went viral for its quirkiness, Isha's glittering bow bag flew under the radar but garnered many compliments. We have found the insane prices of each accessory. Dig Deeper

Sports Going

Team India will return to action in the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar trophy, which begins November 22 with the first Test in Perth. However, India will be under significant pressure as the side heads into the opening match; in addition to the challenging conditions Down Under, Rohit Sharma's men also look to revive their chances for the WTC Final, which took a major hit during the series loss against New Zealand. Dig Deeper

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
Sunday, November 17, 2024
