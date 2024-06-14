Morning briefing: War of words between NCP, BJP leaders over RSS; rain likely in Delhi today, and more

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar, clashed over an article in Organiser, a weekly linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The article criticized the BJP for allying with the NCP. NCP leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Praful Patel dismissed the article's significance, while NCP youth leader Sooraj Chavan accused the RSS of taking credit for BJP's successes but blaming Ajit Pawar for failures. BJP MLC Pravin Darekar defended the RSS and suggested discussing such issues in NDA meetings. The New Indian Express reported that the BJP might consider ending its alliance with Ajit Pawar and partnering with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena for future elections. Dig Deeper Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, along with Maharashtra deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in Mumbai. (ANI/File)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts light rain for Delhi on June 14, offering relief from the heatwave. On June 13, Safdarjung Observatory recorded 44.8°C and Najafgarh 45.1°C, prompting an 'orange' alert. Friday's forecast includes partly cloudy skies, possible thunderstorms, and winds up to 35 km/h, with temperatures around 44°C and 30°C. Heatwave conditions persist in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, with temperatures exceeding 46°C due to a delayed monsoon. Buxar in Bihar recorded 47.2°C. Odisha experienced the most heatwave days (27) from March 1 to June 9. The monsoon, 4% below normal nationwide, is expected to progress around June 19. North Bengal expects widespread rain until June 18. Dig Deeper

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The Latest News

Kuwait fire: IAF's 130J brings back bodies of 45 Indian victims; Lulu Group announces relief fund. Dig Deeper

G7 Summit 2024: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Italy. What's on agenda? Dig Deeper

Kunal Kamra's dig at Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s Guinness World Record post: ‘You’re such a hack bro’. Dig Deeper

India News

Pune Porsche accident: New CCTV footage shows hospital staff receiving bribe to swap teen's blood sample. Dig Deeper

Andhra Chief Minister assumes office, signs five files. Dig Deeper

Revanna case: Ex-driver’s son alleges assault, FIR lodged. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Kuwaiti authorities detain 2 for fire, say blaze was caused by short circuit. Dig Deeper

Eight former SpaceX employees sue Elon Musk and the astronautics giant for ‘treating women as sexual objects’. Dig Deeper

US Supreme Court denies ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

India's T20 World Cup team, led by Rohit Sharma, is set to face Canada in their final group-stage match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on June 15, following three consecutive wins that secured their Super Eight spot. Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan, traveling reserves, will be released after this match. They were included due to logistical challenges for immediate replacements in the US or Caribbean. Unless injuries occur, Gill and Avesh will return home, with Rinku Singh and Khaleel Ahmed continuing as reserves. India's first Super Eight match is in Barbados on June 20, followed by games in Antigua on June 22 and St Lucia on June 24. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

"Chandu Champion," directed by Kabir Khan, tells the inspiring story of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympics gold medalist. The film captures Murli's journey from an underdog to a champion, emphasizing his resilience and determination. Kartik Aaryan, portraying Murli, delivers a compelling performance, reflecting his dedication to the role. The narrative begins with an older Murli recounting his life, highlighting his challenges and triumphs. Despite some pacing issues, the film maintains engagement with humor and emotional depth. Supporting performances, especially by Vijay Raaz, add to the film's impact. Overall, "Chandu Champion" is a heartwarming sports drama celebrating courage and perseverance. Dig Deeper

Trending

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began their pre-wedding celebrations in March, even though their wedding is set for July. They hosted dignitaries from around the world in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and later held a four-day Mediterranean cruise for their second pre-wedding event. Europe was chosen for its convenience for guests, and a cruise was picked to accommodate their 1200-person guest list. The cruise featured themed parties, including a starry-night party with the Backstreet Boys, a toga party, a masquerade ball in Cannes, concerts by Kate Perry and Pitbull, and a performance by Andrea Bocelli in Portofino. Radhika expressed excitement about her upcoming wedding. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon