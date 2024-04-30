Morning briefing: What CBI found in Manipur women paraded case, Owaisi reacts to Prajwal Revanna sex scandal, and more

Nearly a year after the shocking incident of stripping and parading of two women in Manipur's Churachandpur that rocked the nation, more disturbing details have emerged now. The Indian Express, citing a chargesheet submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), reported on Tuesday that just before a mob paraded the two women from the Kuki-Zomi community naked and sexually assaulted them, the duo had sought refuge inside a police Gypsy parked by the roadside. However, the police driver, upon their request to start the vehicle, claimed there was “no key”. Dig deeper Security personnel in Manipur’s Imphal. (Reuters file)

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the sex tape controversy involving Lok Sabha MP Prajwal Revanna of JD(S), a BJP ally. Addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad, Owaisi alleged that Prime Minister Modi knew about Prajwal Revanna's misdeeds and still campaigned for him. “Narendra Modi is now talking about women's empowerment. Narendra Modi is saying he is the brother of Muslim women. We don't need a brother like you,” the Hyderabad MP said. Dig deeper

German Shepherd dog attacks 6-year-old girl in Ghaziabad society; case filed against owner Dig deeper

Google layoffs: Company cuts more jobs in these key teams citing reorganisation Dig deeper

Kashmir rain: Schools, Jammu-Srinagar highway closed; more showers predicted Dig deeper

Defamation case filed against Kejriwal, Atishi over 'MLAs poaching’ claims Dig deeper

Philippines aims to double solar, quadruple share of wind in power output by 2030 Dig deeper

IMF approves final $1.1 billion tranche for Pakistan's bailout package Dig deeper

Kolkata Knights Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan has backed his team's finisher Rinku Singh for inclusion in the Team India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The BCCI is all set to announce the 15-member squad for the mega ICC event in the coming days and Rinku is amongst one of the contenders to board the flight to the USA and West Indies. Dig deeper

Farah Khan's second directorial Om Shanti Om (2007) encapsulates her love for all things movies. It's set in the heart of the Hindi film industry and also traces the evolution of Bollywood over the years. But it's her directorial debut Main Hoon Na (2004), which completes 20 years since its release today, that set the tone for the kind of filmmaker she is – she eats, breathes, and repeats cinema. Here's how Main Hoon Na walked so that Om Shanti Om could run. Dig deeper

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended the semi-final match of the Indian Soccer League last night. Alia, showing her support, accompanied Ranbir to watch the football match and cheer for his team, Mumbai City FC, as they played against FC Goa. The paparazzi captured the couple's warm interaction with the fans as they entered the stadium, waved and greeted them. Later, they also got clicked cheering for their team from the stands. Alia, always a style icon, kept her outfit casual-chic for the date night, dressed in a baggy shirt, tank top and shorts Dig deeper

Nithin Kamath, founder of Zerodha, revealed a few months ago that he had suffered a “mild stroke”. The entrepreneur shared the post back in February this year, revealing that he faced the health crisis around “six weeks ago”. In his share about his sudden illness, he also mentioned it would take him “three to six months” to recover fully. Nearly 14 hours ago, he took to his social media pages to share a picture that captured his first public appearance after the incident. Dig deeper

