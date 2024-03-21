Morning briefing: What hospital said on Sadhguru's brain surgery; SC to hear plea on election freebies, all latest news

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, a renowned spiritual leader, underwent an emergency brain surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi after suffering “life-threatening” bleeding in the skull and is now recovering well, a senior doctor said in a statement on Wednesday. The hospital said Sadhguru had been suffering from severe headaches for the last four weeks. Despite the severity of the pain, he continued with his normal daily schedule and social activities and even conducted a Maha Shivaratri function on March 8. On Wednesday, Sadhguru also posted a video on his Instagram account from his hospital bed. “The Apollo hospital neurosurgeons cut through my skull to try and find something but found nothing – totally empty. So they gave up and patched it up. Here I am in Delhi with the patched-up skull but no damaged brain,” Sadhguru said in a lighter vein. Dig Deeper Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, a renowned spiritual leader, underwent an emergency brain surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi after suffering “life-threatening” bleeding in the skull and is now recovering well, a senior doctor said in a statement on Wednesday. (File photo)

The Supreme Court on Thursday, March 21, will hear a PIL against the practice of political parties promising freebies during elections, a significant move which comes weeks before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections beginning April 19. “This is important. We will keep this on board tomorrow (Thursday),” a bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said on Wednesday after the petitioner's lawyer in the case mentioned the matter for early hearing. Dig Deeper

No Virat Kohli, no problem. From managing Jasprit Bumrah's workload to giving youngsters a chance at the highest level, Team India ticked all the right boxes under Rohit Sharma's leadership during the five-match Test series against England. Rising stars Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan announced themselves in the five-match Test series against England as India unearthed several young talents in the lead-up to the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024. With all roads leading to the world's richest T20 league, legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has opted to throw his weight behind a rising star. According to former skipper Gavaskar, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Jurel deserves a batting promotion in the Rajasthan Royals (RR) lineup at the IPL 2024. Mighty impressed with Jurel, batting icon Gavaskar is expecting Jurel to cap off a fruitful season in the cash-rich league. Dig Deeper

Ae Watan Mere Watan movie review: Remember Sara Ali Khan’s dialogue “Tum mujhe tang karne lage ho” from Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal (2020) that made so much noise? I had a déjà vu of sorts watching her in Ae Watan Mere Watan and how she delivers her lines in this historical drama. The film, in all honesty, is a sincere attempt at being a different, nuanced and well-narrated tale of an unsung hero in India’s freedom struggle, but Sara’s awful dialogue delivery, with several mismatched expressions, turns out to be the roadblock you can’t get past. I mean, we called out Rashmika Mandanna for her poor dialogue delivery in Animal, when she doesn’t even speak Hindi as her native language, so seeing Sara sail in the same boat was a bit painful for sure. Mind you, she does some amazing (ahem ahem) poetry in shuddh (pure) Hindi and is well-versed with Urdu too. Maybe a few dialect lessons would have saved her, and the audience too. Dig Deeper

Elon Musk’s brain science startup, Neuralink, shared an update about its first human patient on a video livestream. The clip shows a quadriplegic individual using the company’s brain implant to control a computer. The tech billionaire also reshared the video on X of this brain implant called "Telepathy". In the video released by Neuralink, 29-year-old Noland Arbaugh, who is paralysed below his shoulders, demonstrates how he uses the implant to control his computer. In the video, he moves a cursor “just by thinking”. He also plays chess and controls the music on his computer the same way. In a conversation with a Neuralink engineer, Arbaugh shares his experience of using the chip. Dig Deeper