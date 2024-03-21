Royal commentator says public will feel ‘horrifically ashamed’ once they know Kate Middleton's truth

As People have been talking about the latest surgery that Kate Middleton had, this speculation has all around the Counsel being focussed on how the Princess of Wales’ recuperation and recovery. Royal Commentator, K. Schofield has been addressing the critics, explaining that when the hidden details become public, many regrettably will not embrace their present viewpoint. An admission from Kate that she altered an official family photo triggered a backlash. (AP Photo/Gero Breloer, File)(AP)

Speaking to Sky News, Schofield highlighted the local community’s support for Middleton, stating, “I know somebody that goes to school with her children. I also have another contact in the area, and they have both said that they have seen her and that the neighborhood is fiercely protective of her.” She emphasized that the conjecture is considered “ridiculous and unfair” by those close to the situation and predicted a collective sense of guilt once more information is shared.

Royal commentator condemns how everyone making fun of Kate Middleton

The conversation took a turn when Schofield criticized celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Blake Lively for their remarks about Middleton’s absence and a recent controversy involving photo editing.

“Kim Kardashian is making fun of the Princess of Wales, Blake Lively is making light of this subject, everyone is going to feel horrifically ashamed and they’re going to feel real guilt about the way we’ve behaved throughout this process,” Schofield remarked, without delving into the specifics of the “truth” she alluded to.

Rina Panahi, a news anchor, responded by acknowledging the public’s genuine concern for Middleton’s well-being. Panahi pointed out the Princess’s high-profile role and diligent work ethic, suggesting that the royal family’s handling of the situation has only fueled further speculation. She proposed a simple solution: “If she is fine and can be seen around the village, why can’t she do a 10-second zoom video and say, ‘I understand people are curious, I understand people are concerned, but I’m fine, I’ll be back to full-time duties as soon as I can,” Panahi argued, would quell the rumours.

Kate is set to take her royal duty after Easter

Since she had been lying a low public profile, Middleton’s latest gracing the doors of a farm shop hasn’t done any good to the existing innuendos about her ailment. Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle departed from Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on 5th July for the London Clinic, where she remained for two weeks under the care of Dr. Carol Bornstein, she has been recovering quietly at Adelaide Cottage, her home in Windsor. This lack of face-to-face access has bred conspiracy theories with the UK Mother’s Day image edit, which was after that excluded by press agencies being cited as the prime example thereof.

This only made the matter even more puzzling because it was revealed that the senior staff of Middleton did not reach out to her nor did they provide updates or take this information during surgery.

The Princess, who last fulfilled her royal duties on Christmas Day, is anticipated to resume her public engagements after Easter, set for March 31, 2024.