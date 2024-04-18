Morning bulletin: Top 10 news headlines on April 18, 2024 to start your day

Ghulam Nabi Azad attacks Rahul Gandhi Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad claimed on Wednesday that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi didn't want to contest the Lok Sabha elections from BJP-ruled states. Referring to the MP's nomination from Kerala's Wayanad, the former Congress leader saidRahul Gandhi seeks refuge in minority-dominated states. Read more. Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad.(PTI)

Firing at Salman Khan’s house: Accused wanted to scare, not kill

The Mumbai Crime Branch officials on Wednesday said that the individuals involved in the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai “intended to just scare him and not murder him”. Read more.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

J&K LG condemns killing of migrant labourer

Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday condemned the shooting of a migrant labourer by terrorists. "No words are strong enough to condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Bijbehara, Anantnag, targeting Raja Shah, a resident of Bihar. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family of the innocent civilian martyred in this cowardly attack," the Lt. Governor said. Read more.

Drastic drop in insurgency: Amit Shah

Action against Maoists has accelerated since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government in Chhattisgarh in December 2023 and the Centre will eliminate the rebels from the country soon, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday, a day after 29 insurgents were killed in an encounter with police and the Border Security Force (BSF) in the eastern state. Read more.

US responds to Elon Musk's India UNSC comment

The United States has reacted to the issue of the permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council for India, which was raised by Tesla CEO Elon Musk earlier this year. The US offered its support for reforms to the United Nations' institutions “to make it reflective of the 21st-century world." Read more

Google's second major round of job cuts

Tech giant Google announced major restructuring plans that could result in some employees getting fired, as per a report. Ruth Porat, chief financial officer at Google, sent a memo to employees informing them about company’s new plans, CNBC reported. Read more.

Vodafone Idea FPO to open today

The date of subscription for the follow-on public offering (FPO) of Vodafone Idea is scheduled for April 18. The FPO will close on April 22 and has a price band in the range of ₹10 to ₹11 apiece. In the FPO, there is a minimum bid limit of 1,298 equity shares after which bids can be placed in multiples of 1,298 equity shares. Read more.

Hardik Pandya's 'automatic selection'

As the deadline for the T20 World Cup's squad announcement nears, speculations are rife over India's potential 15-member contingent for the marquee tournament. The ongoing Indian Premier League season remains key to India's squad selection, and the BCCI faces a problem of plenty in almost all positions; perhaps the biggest of all is in the lower-middle order. Read more.

Dibakar Banerjee on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Dibakar Banerjee has worked with many talented actors in his unconventional filmography. The filmmaker, known for experimenting with every script, has also once directed Detective Byomkesh Bakshy with Sushant Singh Rajput. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Dibakar recalled how Sushant's death was covered by the media. Read more.

Kevin Pietersen recreates viral moment

Kevin Pietersen took to Instagram to share a hilarious post which has left people chuckling. In his share, he posted a video and a photo recreating his viral ‘coffee with Cabin’ moment. For the unserved, the former cricketer sparked a viral moment when he shared a post back in 2016 about how, at an Indian airport, his name “Kavin” was misspelt and written as “Cabin” on a coffee cup at a Starbucks outlet. Since then, the cricket has been dropping visuals that show him holding Starbucks coffee cups with “Cabin” written on them. Read more.