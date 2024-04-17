Morning bulletin: Top 10 news headlines on April 17, 2024 to start your day

Ram Navami: Bengal police on 'high alert' Several police stations across West Bengal are reportedly on high alert to avert any communal tension ahead of Ram Navami celebrations in the state. The Hindu Jagran Manch will reportedly take out about 5,000 religious processions at ward or panchayat-level in all districts of the state. Read here Lord Rama idol at the Ram Temple ahead of 'Ram Navami' festival in Ayodhya. (PTI)

Dubai rain: Airport flooded, India flights hit

Torrential rain across the United Arab Emirates caused widespread flooding around the desert country, prompting Dubai's major international airport to divert scores of incoming flights on Tuesday, April 16. The rain also forced Dubai International Airport to suspend operations for 25 minutes, schools to shut and brought traffic to a standstill. Read here

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Eknath Shinde vows to ‘finish Lawrence Bishnoi’

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde met with Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Tuesday, assuring him of safety and protection after two men opened fire outside his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday morning. After the meeting, Eknath Shinde also issued a strong statement against gang violence in Mumbai and vowed to “finish Lawrence Bishnoi”. Read here

Stock market holiday today

Indian stock market will remain closed today (April 17) on account of Ram Navami celebrations. There will be no trading in the Indian equity market as both BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are shut. Ram Navami is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. Read here

Jos Buttler steals Sunil Narine's show at Edens

No one could have engineered this turnaround but Jos Buttler. To lift an innings from 121/6, when 46 runs were still left after Rovman Powell — the last specialist batter in an exceptionally deep Rajasthan Royals batting line-up — was almost impossible. The heat was sapping every ounce of energy Buttler had in him. But he still kept going, finding a new gear when all seemed lost, scoring 18 runs in the 18th over and 19 in the 19th to pull off a heist as Royals took down Kolkata Knight Riders’ 223 in a sensational chase, the highest in IPL. Read here

Mumtaz slams Zeenat Aman

Mumtaz has responded to fellow veteran actor Zeenat Aman's controversial advice that people should try live-in relationships together before getting married. In an interview with Zoom, Mumtaz claimed that Zeenat should be the last person to dole out relationship advice, given her own rocky marriage. The two actors starred together in Dev Anand's 1971 film Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Read here

Anushka Sharma returns to India

A couple of months after delivering her second baby, Anushka Sharma is back in India. The actor and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli welcomed their son Akaay in London in February. Read here

What UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava said

Aditya Srivastava, a man hailing from Lucknow, has topped the coveted civil services examination of 2023, with Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy getting the second and third ranks, respectively. Srivastava completed his schooling at CMS Lucknow Aliganj branch. Later, he went to IIT-Kanpur for higher education and later secured a job at Goldman Sachs. Read here

Why Ankur Warikoo lost 10 kg in one year

Losing weight and building a fit body can be a daunting task. Some people exercise for long periods of time while others may follow a strict diet to maintain their health. Recently, entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo shared about his weight loss journey on X , and his pictures have left many people on the Internet amazed. Read here

Gujarat Board Result 2024 expected by April end

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB, is expected to announce the Gujarat Board Result 2024 by April end. Once results are announced, candidates who have appeared for the board examination can check GSEB Class 10, 12 results on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. Also Read