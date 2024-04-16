 Gujarat Board Result 2024: GSEB Class 10, 12 results expected by April end - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Gujarat Board Result 2024: GSEB Class 10, 12 results expected by April end

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 16, 2024 12:12 PM IST

Gujarat Board Result 2024 is expected to be out by April end. Check details here.

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB, is expected to announce the Gujarat Board Result 2024 by April end. Once results are announced, candidates who have appeared for the board examination can check GSEB Class 10, 12 results on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

Gujarat Board Result 2024: GSEB Class 10, 12 results expected by April end
Gujarat Board Result 2024: GSEB Class 10, 12 results expected by April end

Sources told Hindustan Times that GSEB 10th, 12th results is expected to be announced by April end. However, the official confirmation on the Gujarat Board SSC, HSC results is awaited from the Board.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

This year GSEB 10th examination was conducted from March 11 to March 22, 2024, across the state at various exam centres and Gujarat Board 12th examination was conducted from March 1 to March 26, 2024.

ht edu

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.
  • Click on Gujarat Board Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get latest news on Education , AP Inter Results Live along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / Gujarat Board Result 2024: GSEB Class 10, 12 results expected by April end
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On