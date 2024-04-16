Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB, is expected to announce the Gujarat Board Result 2024 by April end. Once results are announced, candidates who have appeared for the board examination can check GSEB Class 10, 12 results on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. Gujarat Board Result 2024: GSEB Class 10, 12 results expected by April end

Sources told Hindustan Times that GSEB 10th, 12th results is expected to be announced by April end. However, the official confirmation on the Gujarat Board SSC, HSC results is awaited from the Board.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

This year GSEB 10th examination was conducted from March 11 to March 22, 2024, across the state at various exam centres and Gujarat Board 12th examination was conducted from March 1 to March 26, 2024.

ht edu

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

Click on Gujarat Board Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB.