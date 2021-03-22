IND USA
Mothers who gave birth in police vans during the lockdown recount journey
india news

Mothers who gave birth in police vans during the lockdown recount journey

  • Nearly a year after their births, HT tracked down five of the six children born in PCR vans. The babies are healthy, but their parents struggle to recover from the financial shock and job loss suffered due to the pandemic.
By Shiv Sunny, Karn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:12 AM IST

When Kiran Aharwar went into labour on May 16 last year, her husband Ashok was despondent. The nation was under lockdown to arrest the spread of Covid-19, public transport was suspended, private vehicles were allowed at night only with special permission, and despite emergency services functioning in Delhi, medical facilities were stretched thin.

Ashok dialled the local hospital but was told an ambulance would take two hours to reach their house in outer Delhi’s Rohini. With his wife’s condition deteriorating, an Asha worker in the neighbourhood called the local police station, hoping for some help.

Within 10 minutes, a local police control room (PCR) vehicle had appeared. With the help of two officers, Aharwar was put in the car and it sped off to the local hospital.

Aharwar, however, was well into labour. Ten minutes later, she delivered a healthy girl child, Shanvi, in the PCR van, with the help of two officers. None of the policemen were medically trained or had any special equipment to help with the delivery.

They ensured the van was parked at an isolated spot to offer privacy and helped with the delivery.

“After my baby was born, the policemen helped with the cleaning work before moving us to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital,” said Aharwar.

Shanvi is among six babies delivered in PCR vans with the help of Delhi Police personnel during the lockdown months. Each of these children was born in a PCR van after their mother, while in labour pain, failed to find an ambulance and ended up dialling the police as last resort. Each of these cases involved police personnel helping deliver the baby without technical knowhow, using ordinary objects as makeshift medical equipment. In each case, the police personnel involved in helping were men.

“These policemen went beyond their gender roles and boundaries and their general duties,” said Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police spokesperson.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Umed Singh, who was in charge of the PCR van in which Kiran delivered her baby, said they were in Aman Vihar, about four kilometres away, when they got a message about the emergency on the wireless set. Singh and the van’s driver, ASI Ramesh, immediately shifted the woman on the stretcher available in the vehicle.

“We requested some women in the neighbourhood to accompany us, but they refused citing personal reasons. As it was an emergency situation, we did not waste any time and left for Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital with the woman’s husband and a relative. The woman delivered the baby en route to hospital. We provided all possible assistance ,” said Singh, who is retiring from the force next year.

Police data show that last year, 997 women in labour were rushed to hospitals in PCR vans. Only five of these instances were reported before the lockdown was imposed on March 25. Overall, through the year, nine babies were delivered in the vans – each of them involving male police personnel, the police data show.

Nearly a year after their births, HT tracked down five of the six children born in PCR vans. The babies are healthy, but their parents struggle to recover from the financial shock and job loss suffered due to the pandemic.

But they all say local police were in constant touch with them. Every month, they received a call from the local station. Occasionally, the officer paid them a visit. On International Women’s Day, March 8, these mothers were guests at celebration at the Delhi Police headquarters and the babies were showered with gifts.

“The police’s phone calls and visits didn’t change my financial situation and struggles, but I know there is someone we can call if in an emergency,” said Anita Singh, one of the mothers.

