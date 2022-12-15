Move on from Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi, Indira: Rahul Gandhi's 3 suggestions to party workers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sent a stern message to his party workers that they should not be invoking what Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi did for the country again and again in all their meetings. Addressing a rally in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi handed out three suggestions to his party workers -- and two of them are 'stern', he said.

First, Rahul Gandhi said, "Don't take my name with Gandhiji. Dotasraji (Govind Singh Dotasra) compared me with Mahatma Gandhi. This is absolutely wrong. His position is somewhere else and mine is different. There should be no comparison. He was a noble person. He sacrificed his entire life for the freedom movement and stayed in jail for 10-12 years. Nobody can take up that position and there should be no comparison. This is the first point".

"The second this I want to say is a little tough," Rahul Gandhi said.

"See what Rajiv Gandhi did for the country, what Indira Gandhi did -- that they became martyrs for the country etc -- they did great for the country. But Congress party men should not refer to that at every meeting. What Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Gandhiji, Jawaharlal Nehru did for the country is now done," Rahul Gandhi said.

कितने लोग हैं इस देश की राजनीति में जो यह कहने की हिम्मत और ईमानदारी रखें कि ‘मेरी तुलना महात्मा गांधी से करना बिलकुल ग़लत है’



और जो अपनी ही पार्टी से कहे ‘अपने पुराने कामों की याद दिलाने के बजाय नया क्या कीजिएगा - वो बताइए’



राहुल जी 👏👏



pic.twitter.com/x0j6DG267r — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) December 15, 2022

What Congress workers should now talk about is what they can do for the people and this is more important, Rahul Gandhi said offering the third piece of advice. “Whatever thoughts come to my mind, I express myself. I am sorry,” Rahul Gandhi said as he began his speech in which he slammed the BJP government for ‘wrong’ GST, demonetisation etc.

"Half of India's wealth is concentrated in the hands of 100 people. And for these 100 people, the country is being run. Out of these 100 people, there are 4 to 5 who can be called the maharajas as every institution works for them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi works for them," Rahul Gandhi said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON