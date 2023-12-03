close_game
MP 2023: Winners from Gwalior Rural, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Gwalior South, Bhitarwar, Dabra (SC), Karera (SC), Pohari
MP 2023: Winners from Gwalior Rural, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Gwalior South, Bhitarwar, Dabra (SC), Karera (SC), Pohari

Dec 03, 2023 05:12 PM IST
LIVE counting updates for MP assembly seats for the Gwalior Rural, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Gwalior South, Bhitarwar, Dabra (SC), Karera (SC) and Pohari.

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Gwalior Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Gwalior Rural, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Gwalior South, Bhitarwar, Dabra (SC), Karera (SC) and Pohari assembly constituencies.

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in Bhopal on Friday. (ANI Photo)(Sanjeev Gupta)

Results for Gwalior area constituencies. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.

ConstituencyCandidateParty
Gwalior RuralSahab Singh GurjarINC
GwaliorPradhuman Singh TomarBJP
Gwalior EastSatish SikarwarINC
Gwalior SouthNarayan Singh KushwahaBJP
BhitarwarMohan Singh RathoreBJP
Dabra (SC)Suresh RajeINC
Karera (SC)Ramesh KhatikBJP
PohariKailash KushwahINC

2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
Gwalior RuralBhuriya Shivabhai AmrabhaINC
GwaliorPradhuman Singh TomarINC
Gwalior EastMunnalal GoyalINC
Gwalior SouthDilipkumar Viraji ThakorBJP
BhitarwarLakhan Singh YadavINC
Dabra (SC)Imarti DeviINC
Karera (SC)Jasmant Jatave ChitreeINC
PohariSuresh Dhakad [rathkheda]INC

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Madhya Pradesh with Hindustan Times.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 03, 2023 10:50 AM IST

    BJP's Pradhuman Singh Tomar leads

    BJP candidate Pradhuman Singh Tomar is in the lead over SUCI candidate Comrade Mitalee Shukla as the counting process progresses in Gwalior.

  • Dec 03, 2023 08:00 AM IST

    Counting has begun

    Stay tuned with Hindustan Times to find out more about election.

  • Dec 03, 2023 07:31 AM IST

    Frays for Gwalior Seat

    The INC has nominated Sunil Sharma as its candidate for Gwalior, while the BJP has put forward Pradhuman Singh Tomar as their contender for the seat.

  • Dec 01, 2023 10:46 PM IST

    MP poll results for Gwalior constituency: Counting to begin at 8am

