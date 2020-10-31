e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / MP bypoll: BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan played tricks to unseat Congress, says Sachin Pilot

MP bypoll: BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan played tricks to unseat Congress, says Sachin Pilot

Addressing a bypoll rally in Biaora, Pilot said the people had voted for the Congress in the 2018 MP Assembly polls after 15 years of BJP rule.

india Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 19:36 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Senior Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot.
Senior Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot.(HT photo)
         

Senior Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan played tricks to get back to power after dislodging the Kamal Nath dispensation in March.

Addressing a bypoll rally in Biaora, Pilot said the people had voted for the Congress in the 2018 MP Assembly polls after 15 years of BJP rule.

“However, the three-time chief minister (Chouhan) was dissatisfied and played tricks and made a backdoor entry to power,” Pilot said without elaborating.

He said the BJP government under Chouhan had done nothing for farmers, and claimed the highest number of agriculture-related suicides took place in MP.

He said the Centre’s new farm laws would force mandis to close, result in the dismantling of the minimum support price mechanism, and lead to corporates and industrialists calling the shots in the sector, including on purchase price of produce.

He said the Congress government under Nath had waived off farm loans while the BJP had promised jobs and investments but ended up playing the “temple-mosque, Hindu-Muslim, China- Pakistan-Sri Lanka” cards.

Hitting back on the remark about Chouhan’s “tricks”, MP BJP chief spokesperson Deepak Vijayvargiya said Pilot was leveling baseless allegations, adding “the Congress government here fell due to infighting”.

tags
top news
‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath attacks Cong over LAC
‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath attacks Cong over LAC
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Kohli in early after Sandeep castles Padikkal
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Kohli in early after Sandeep castles Padikkal
LIVE: ‘NDA moving towards historic victory in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
LIVE: ‘NDA moving towards historic victory in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
‘Will fight politically... peacefully,’ says Omar Abdullah as PAGD delegation visits Kargil
‘Will fight politically... peacefully,’ says Omar Abdullah as PAGD delegation visits Kargil
Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name
Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name
From gas booking to high-security registration plates: New rules from November 1
From gas booking to high-security registration plates: New rules from November 1
Watch: Stage collapses, Pappu Yadav injured at Bihar election rally
Watch: Stage collapses, Pappu Yadav injured at Bihar election rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In