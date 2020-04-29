e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / MP count crosses 2,500, experts ask state govt to make testing data public

MP count crosses 2,500, experts ask state govt to make testing data public

According to the state’s Covid-19 bulletin on Wednesday, 104 fresh cases were reported from Indore alone that has taken the city’s infection tally to 1,476. Indore has reported a bulk of the Madhya Pradesh’s Covid-19 deaths--65.

india Updated: Apr 30, 2020 01:15 IST
Ranjan
Ranjan
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh has drawn flak for its handling of the pandemic and is among the states, where the Centre has deputed interministerial teams to probe perceived lapses in efforts to control the disease.
Madhya Pradesh has drawn flak for its handling of the pandemic and is among the states, where the Centre has deputed interministerial teams to probe perceived lapses in efforts to control the disease.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
         

The number of Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh has gone up to 2,560 as 173 patients more people have been diagnosed with the disease since Tuesday even as the government has stopped giving information on testing for three days. The state has so far reported 130 Covid-19 related fatalities.

According to the state’s Covid-19 bulletin on Wednesday, 104 fresh cases were reported from Indore alone that has taken the city’s infection tally to 1,476. Indore has reported a bulk of the Madhya Pradesh’s Covid-19 deaths--65.

Bhopal has reported 483 Covid-19 cases. The 14 people who have died of the disease in the city include at least 13 survivors of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, said Rachna Dhingra of the Sambhavna Trust. “The state and the central governments should immediately act to protect the lives of the tragedy survivors.”

In a joint statement, public health experts Amulya Nidhi and SR Azad sought a comprehensive bulletin daily citing the government’s move to withhold the testing data since April 27. “Till April 26, there were 8,439 pending test results. A lot of patients have been waiting for a number of days for their test results. But now, as there is no data being given on pending test results and availability of test kits, there is no transparency around the testing...”

The statement said the death rate in Madhya Pradesh is the highest in the country. “The India death rate is 3.21%, whereas the fatality rate in Madhya Pradesh is more than 5%. The death rate has been stagnant at around 5% for the last two weeks. The death rate in Delhi is 1.62%, Maharashtra 4.29%, Gujarat 4.79%, and in Rajasthan 2.11%.”

Additional chief secretary (health) Muhammad Suleman could not be reached for his comments.

An official, who did not wish to be named, said health minister Narottam Mishra has said there would be a jump in the number of cases once or twice before the situation improves. He said the government is not hiding the data but getting information gradually from the districts. “Hence it is difficult to give a clear picture as to how many samples have been collected across the state.”

Madhya Pradesh has drawn flak for its handling of the pandemic and is among the states, where the Centre has deputed interministerial teams to probe perceived lapses in efforts to control the disease.

tags
top news
Access to internet not a fundamental right: J-K admin tells Supreme Court
Access to internet not a fundamental right: J-K admin tells Supreme Court
New Covid-19 guidelines to give considerable relaxations, says Centre
New Covid-19 guidelines to give considerable relaxations, says Centre
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi hosts video show on Covid-19, Raghuram Rajan is his first guest
Rahul Gandhi hosts video show on Covid-19, Raghuram Rajan is his first guest
Aarogya Setu to be installed on smartphones by default soon
Aarogya Setu to be installed on smartphones by default soon
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Covid-19: Does air pollution raise risk of Sars-CoV-2 spread? Explained
Covid-19: Does air pollution raise risk of Sars-CoV-2 spread? Explained
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIrrfan Khan DeathCovid-19 state tallyCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper