MP woman alleges gang rape, two arrested

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 22:24 IST

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday arrested two persons accused of gang rape while another accused is absconding who allegedly held the woman and her male companion captive for several hours in Raisen district.

The accused Kunwarlal Noria and Manju Gond were arrested on Friday while the third accused Preetam Bedia is absconding.

Udaipura police station in-charge IR Singh said, “The victim who is 40-year-old and is a labourer was on her way to Udaipura along with a male companion on Wednesday. A tractor driver gave them a lift and dropped them near Boras village. It was about 10 pm, hence they were looking for shelter at any temple when Kunwarlal offered them stay in his house on the pretext that temple at the village was closed.”

The police officer said, “Kunwarlal later called other two accused to his house. They consumed liquor, beat up the male companion of the woman, tied him and then allegedly committed the crime. The accused threatened them of dire consequences if they reported the incident to the police.”

The police officer said the accused were booked under section 376 (D) and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A manhunt was launched to arrest the absconding accused.