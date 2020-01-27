MRI death: After 2 years, kin gets ₹10L interim compensation

india

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 23:51 IST

Two years after Parel resident Rajesh Maru, died after getting sucked into an MRI machine at the BYL Nair Hospital, his family received ₹10 lakh from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as compensation for negligence on part of the hospital. The payment is interim and the case for compensation filed by Maru’s family is still being heard by the court.

In September 2019, the Bombay High Court held the hospital responsible for negligence and had ordered compensation of ₹10 lakh to Maru’s family. But the BMC had refused to pay the amount, claiming that they do not have any policy for compensation in negligence cases at hospitals. However, in November 2019, the court instructed the hospital to credit the amount with the judiciary body within two days. Finally, on January 15, the court deposited the amount to his parents’ bank accounts.

His family observed his second-death-anniversary on Monday. “ This amount would help his aged parents to sustain until the court gives out the final verdict on the compensation amount claimed by family,” said Harish Solanki, brother-in-law of Maru.

On January 27, 2018, 33-year-old Maru had gone to the hospital to visit an ailing relative. The patient was taken for MRI and Maru accompanied her to the centre with an oxygen cylinder. As soon as he entered, he was sucked into the machine, due to the heavy magnetic force.

Following his death, Maru’s family approached the HC seeking compensation of ₹1.42 crore. Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean of the BYL Nair Hospital said, “We had deposited the amount to the court in November. The issue is being looked upon the law department so I won’t be able to comment.”