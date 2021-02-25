IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / MSME sector emerges as growth engine of economy, says RBI Governor
The sector has been rendered vulnerable by the pandemic necessitating concerted effected effects to combat the stress. (ANI)
The sector has been rendered vulnerable by the pandemic necessitating concerted effected effects to combat the stress. (ANI)
india news

MSME sector emerges as growth engine of economy, says RBI Governor

Das called for increasing digital payment and digital penetration across the country.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:19 PM IST

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector has emerged as the growth engine of the economy and is showing signs of revival after the Covid-led degrowth in early part of the current financial year (2020-21), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday.

"MSME has emerged as the growth engine of the economy with a vast network of about 6.33 crore enterprises contributing 30 per cent of our nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 48 per cent to exports," he said while addressing an event on the occasion of 185th Foundation Day Celebration of Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The sector has been rendered vulnerable by the pandemic necessitating concerted effected effects to combat the stress and focus on the revival of the sector, he added.

The central bank made crucial interventions to support the economy's critical sector, he said.

Das called for increasing digital payment and digital penetration across the country.

"As digital capabilities improve and connectivity becomes omnipresent technological innovation and technology-driven revolution are poised to quickly and radically change India's economy," he said.

He said digital technology has the potential to raise the productivity of agriculture, manufacturing and businesses as well as improve the delivery of public services like healthcare and education.

"In the financial sector this could lead to higher financial inclusion, lesser information asymmetry and reduced credit risk," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rbi governor msme
Close
A deserted street in Amravati during its seven-day lockdown.(PTI)
A deserted street in Amravati during its seven-day lockdown.(PTI)
india news

Janata curfew, weekend lockdown: Maha districts impose curbs amid Covid spike

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:06 PM IST
The district administration in Latur has decided to implement 'Janata curfew' on February 27 and 28 in view of the rising cases of coronavirus in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Children learn to ski on a slope at Gulmarg, a ski resort and one of the main tourist attractions in the Kashmir region. It will host winter games beginning Friday.(REUTERS)
Children learn to ski on a slope at Gulmarg, a ski resort and one of the main tourist attractions in the Kashmir region. It will host winter games beginning Friday.(REUTERS)
india news

2nd edition of Khelo India Winter Games begins in Gulmarg from Friday

By Mir Ehsan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:02 PM IST
  • The games in Gulmarg will see participation of 1200 athletes from 27 states and Union Territories (UTs) besides the armed forces personnel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dantewada is currently encouraging Maoists to surrender under Lon Varatu campaign.(AP)
Dantewada is currently encouraging Maoists to surrender under Lon Varatu campaign.(AP)
india news

Chhattisgarh: Allegations cloud alleged suicide of surrendered woman ‘Maoist’

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:42 PM IST
  • Dantewada SP rubbished the allegations saying the deceased surrendered in front of the media and her interrogation report and statements of other Maoists showed clearly that she was working as a CNM member.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian youth Congress members protest against the hike in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders outside Shastri Bhawan, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Indian youth Congress members protest against the hike in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders outside Shastri Bhawan, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

LPG gets costlier by 25, one cylinder to cost 794 in Delhi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:28 PM IST
This rise in the prices of the LPG gas cylinders comes for the third time this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists at multiple laboratories across the country are also working to find out if any indigenous variant of the virus is behind the spike.(HT_PRINT)
Scientists at multiple laboratories across the country are also working to find out if any indigenous variant of the virus is behind the spike.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Covid-19 samples from 8 Maharashtra districts sent for testing of new mutations

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:24 PM IST
The transmission of cases has increased rapidly in some districts of the Vidarbha region. Districts such as Amravati have been reporting over 20 per cent positivity rate in the last few days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The sector has been rendered vulnerable by the pandemic necessitating concerted effected effects to combat the stress. (ANI)
The sector has been rendered vulnerable by the pandemic necessitating concerted effected effects to combat the stress. (ANI)
india news

MSME sector emerges as growth engine of economy, says RBI Governor

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Das called for increasing digital payment and digital penetration across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (PTI)
Representational image. (PTI)
india news

Armies of India, Pakistan agree to ceasefire along LoC from Feb 24 midnight

By Rezaul H Laskar and Rahul Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:17 PM IST
The move comes at a time when the Indian military is largely focused on the standoff with China in Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which emerged in the open in May last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian army soldiers stand guarding at Chakan-da-Bagh outpost at Poonch. (HT Archive)
Indian army soldiers stand guarding at Chakan-da-Bagh outpost at Poonch. (HT Archive)
india news

India, Pakistan agree to ceasefire along LoC at DGMO meet

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:15 PM IST
  • The meeting which was held between the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan also reviewed the current situation across the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors ‘in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere’, the statement said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash stated that classes, with not more than 20-25 students, will also be held on Saturdays and Sundays.(HT file)
School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash stated that classes, with not more than 20-25 students, will also be held on Saturdays and Sundays.(HT file)
india news

News updates in HT: 229 students test Covid-19 positive in Maharashtra's Washim

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:59 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oval Maidan. Thackeray slammed the BJP, saying it was a unanimous decision by the allies to approve the open spaces policy as the Sena did not enjoy a majority in the BMC.(HT)
Oval Maidan. Thackeray slammed the BJP, saying it was a unanimous decision by the allies to approve the open spaces policy as the Sena did not enjoy a majority in the BMC.(HT)
india news

Covid-19 spike: Mumbai's Oval Maidan to be closed from Feb 26

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:44 PM IST
The Oval Maidan, where cricket and football matches are frequently played, witnesses crowds of sport enthusiasts during weekends.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
Representational image. (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
india news

Fashion forward: Parliament staff get great deals on clothes, accessories

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:36 PM IST
The secretariat has put out a circular listing as many as 50 items available for sale—fabric for shirts, trousers, suits, uniforms for marshals of the House, neckties, even leather gloves and jackets
READ FULL STORY
Close
Around 50 per cent of the buses are operating with temporary drivers and Anna Trade Union drivers.(ANI)
Around 50 per cent of the buses are operating with temporary drivers and Anna Trade Union drivers.(ANI)
india news

Transport strike in Tamil Nadu today, 80% bus services hit

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:07 PM IST
The strike by the transport unions has been reported to involve over one lakh transport employees affecting over 80 per cent of the bus services.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Chinese soldier gestures next to an Indian soldier at the Nathu La border crossing between India and China in India's northeastern Sikkim state(AFP/File Photo)
A Chinese soldier gestures next to an Indian soldier at the Nathu La border crossing between India and China in India's northeastern Sikkim state(AFP/File Photo)
india news

Chinese infra push across Sikkim, Arunachal border raises a red flag in Delhi

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:22 PM IST
  • China has been carrying out rapid military-infra upgrade across the Upper Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh including at least three new bridges, troop sheds and a new 66-kilometre road
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shantanu Muluk,arrives at National Cyber Forensic Lab for investigation, in New Delhi, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
Shantanu Muluk,arrives at National Cyber Forensic Lab for investigation, in New Delhi, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
india news

Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk gets interim protection from arrest till March 9

Reported by Richa Banka | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:23 AM IST
Additional sessions judge Dharmendar Rana on Thursday directed that no coercive action shall be taken against Muluk till the said date, when the hearing will next take place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The last hike in the prices of petrol and diesel was on Tuesday when the fuels prices rose by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35 litre each.(Bloomberg)
The last hike in the prices of petrol and diesel was on Tuesday when the fuels prices rose by 35 litre each.(Bloomberg)
india news

Petrol costs 90.93, diesel 81.32 in Delhi. Check fuel prices

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Here is how much petrol and diesel cost as of Thursday in different cities of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac