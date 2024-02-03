'Mughals, British didn't...': Agra court to hear petition against Shah Jahan's 'urs' at Taj Mahal

Agra: The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, a right-wing organisation, has filed a plea in an Agra court against 'urs' at the Taj Mahal. The Taj Mahal was constructed by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. (HT_PRINT)

The group has filed a petition seeking prohibitory injunction against the observation of the urs at India's most famous monument.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

A prohibitory injunction is an order that requires a party to refrain from doing a specific act.

Urs means the death anniversary event of a Sufi saint held at the saint's dargah (shrine or tomb).

The body has also challenged the free entry for urs inside the monument.

The Agra court has accepted the petition and will hear the matter on March 4.

This year, the urs at the monument will take place between February 6 and February 8.

Also read: Hindu side files new Supreme Court plea on Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi

What the petition said

The petition was filed by the district president of the body, Saurabh Sharma.

"They have sought for a permanent prohibitory injunction against the committee celebrating the 'Urs. The petitioner has also objected to having free entry for the Urs at the Taj Mahal," his lawyer told PTI.

ABHM spokesperson Sanjay Jat claimed neither the Mughals nor the British allow urs inside the Taj Mahal compound.

"The petition has been filed on the basis of an RTI filed by a Raj Kishore Raje, an historian of Agra city. In the RTI, he asked ASI who permitted 'Urs' celebration and 'Namaz' in Taj Mahal premises. The ASI replied that neither Mughals, nor the British government or the Government of India have allowed 'Urs' celebration in the Taj Mahal," he said.

Also read: Varanasi court permits Hindu side to offer prayers in Gyanvapi mosque cellar

"So, on that basis we have filed a petition seeking the prohibitory injunction, stopping the organisers of Shahjahan 'Urs' Celebration Committee, headed by Saiyyad Ibrahim Zaidi, from celebrating the 'Urs' at the Taj Mahal," he added.

The Taj Mahal was constructed by emperor Shah Jahan in 1653.

This comes days after a Varanasi court allowed Hindu prayers inside one of the cellars of the Gyanvapi Mosque.

With inputs from PTI