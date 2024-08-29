Mukesh Ambani congratulates PM Narendra Modi at Reliance AGM for 3rd term: ‘Victory for…’

Addressing shareholders at Reliance Industries' 47th Annual General Meeting on Thursday, chairman Mukesh Ambani congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on winning a third consecutive term in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Ambani called it a triumph for stability, continuity, and India's vibrant democracy. Mukesh Ambani congratulates PM Modi for third term. (Reliance)

Speaking at the RIL's AGM, he said “At the outset, let us warmly congratulate our visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi for winning a third consecutive term.”

Ambani added, “The 2024 parliamentary elections have produced a resounding victory for stability, continuity and above all, India's vibrant democracy. This has enhanced India's reputation globally, and it augurs well for the growth prospects of our economy.”

World of today brings both hope and concern: Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani, addressing current global dynamics, said that we live in times of both immense hope and concern. He said that while revolutionary advancements in science and technology—especially in Artificial Intelligence, Computing, Robotics, and Life Sciences—are shaping the future, the world is also facing significant geopolitical conflicts that threaten global peace, stability, and economies.

In the annual meeting, Ambani stressed that ignoring the stark developmental disparities amid rising aspirations in the Global South is “neither possible nor acceptable”.

India is one of the biggest growth engines than just carriage in global economic train: Mukesh Ambani

Despite these uncertainties, Ambani expressed confidence in India's continued rise.

"In these uncertain times, one absolute certainty is the continued rise of New India as it confidently marches towards the goal of Viksit Bharat in Amrit Kaal," India's second wealthiest businessman said.

He pointed out that India, with its unmatched demographics, relatively lighter debt burdens, and rapid growth, stands as one of the biggest growth engines globally, rather than just a carriage in the global economic train.