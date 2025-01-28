Mukesh Ambani showers praise on PM Modi: 'His determination is as hard as diamond'

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and applauded the Indian leader's relentless determination and boundless energy. Mukesh Ambani was speaking at the 12th Convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University.

Speaking at the 12th Convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), Mukesh Ambani, who is believed to be a supporter of PM Modi, described the Prime Minister's leadership as 'exemplary adding that he possesses a special ability to transform ideas into reality.

"There are many things to learn from our beloved Prime Minister. PM Modi never lets a good idea go to waste. His Mann ki Baat inevitably becomes his Mann ka Sankalp. His Sankalp is always Vajra Sankalp. His determination is as hard as a diamond. He does not rest by simply making a Sankalp. He knows how to turn his Sankalp into success," said Ambani.

Speaking about the Prime Minister, Ambani said that the world should learn from PM Modi's boundless energy, adding that Narendra Modi's name stands for Anant Shakti-Infinite Energy.

"People often ask the question: where does PM Modi take rest or does he rest at all? I have the answer. The answer lies in what Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Ji has said. He said 'Kaam mein Badlav hi Vishranti hai' (change of work is itself rest), This is our Prime Minister's motto. This should be our motto," he added.

On many occasions, Industrialist Mukesh Ambani publically hailed Prime Minister Modi's leadership and called him the greatest global leader of the present times.

During his address at the inauguration of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 last year, Ambani said Prime Minister Modi makes the Impossible Possible with his vision, determination and execution.

He also said that the continuation of a summit for almost 2 decades in a state is a testament to PM Modi's great leadership and consistency. Before becoming the prime minister, Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat for almost three decades.

“No other summit of this kind has continued for 20 long years — and going from strength to strength. This is a tribute to our Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi’s vision and consistency,” Mukesh Ambani said at the time.