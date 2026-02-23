Mukul Roy, ex-railway minister and TMC leader, passes away at 71

Former railway minister Mukul Roy, a founding member of West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), died at a Kolkata hospital in the early hours of Monday. He was 71. Mukul Roy's son reportedly confirmed his death (PTI/File)

He was suffering from multiple ailments, including Parkinson’s disease, and had undergone three surgeries, said Subhranshu Roy, his son. He was admitted to the hospital for over two years and was in a coma, Subhranshu said.

Roy served as a Minister of State in the Shipping Ministry and later Ministry of Railways during the second UPA government led by Manmohan Singh.

On the demise of Roy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh described him as an experienced politician, saying that he had been ill for the past two-three years and could not actively participate in politics.

"He was an experienced politician. He became a Union Minister too. When he came to the BJP, he was given a lot of respect. From 2019-2021, he was with us. Later, he left the BJP and went to the TMC. For the last 2-3 years, he has been ill and could not actively participate in politics. I pray that his soul rests in peace...," Ghosh said, speaking to ANI.