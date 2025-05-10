Srinagar blasts: Explosions heard at various locations after India-Pakistan ceasefire

Multiple explosions were heard in Srinagar just hours after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire, following rising tensions between the two countries. Vehicles stand parked on a road during blackout in Srinagar on Friday.(PTI)

Following the blast sounds, air raid sirens went off across the city, triggering panic among residents. Meanwhile, similar scenes unfolded in North Kashmir's Baramulla and Central Kashmir's Budgam districts.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah took to X (formerly Twitter), saying, “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!”

The ceasefire violations by Pakistan occurred just hours after the two countries agreed to a full ceasefire across land, air, and sea.

Sharing a video in a separate post on X, Omar said, “This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up.”

Earlier, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said Pakistan called the Director General of Military Operations of India, during which both sides agreed to halt all military action on land, at sea, and in the air starting at 5pm on Saturday.

“Pakistan called Indian Directors General of Military Operations at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours IST,” said Vikram Misri.

He said that instructions have been issued on both sides to implement this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will have another discussion on 12th May at 1200 hours, he added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that after a long night of talks mediated by the United States, India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire.

He congratulated both countries for demonstrating common sense and intelligence in resolving the conflict.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated sharply following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.



