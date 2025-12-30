Multiple vehicles collide on Delhi-Sonipat road amid dense fog, low visibility near Haryana's Bahalgarh

Multiple vehicles collided on the Delhi-Sonipat road near Haryana's Bahalgarh due to low visibility and dense fog conditions on Monday. At least one or two people were reportedly injured. Eyewitness on the spot said that one of the vehicles involved in the initial collision had already left the spot,(ANI screengrab)

The incident happened when one car rammed into another car due to low visibility, and a third car collided with the damaged car, which was lying stationary on the road, news agency ANI reported, citing eyewitnesses. A total of three cars were involved.

"First, one car hit another car. Then, one of the cars drove away, and the other remained stationary and damaged. A little while later, another car came and hit the damaged car from behind," the eyewitness was quoted as saying.

Visuals from the site showed damaged cars on the highway as police conducts an investigation.

Another eyewitness also said that one of the vehicles involved in the initial collision had already left the spot, adding that one or two people were injured in the collision.

Similar accidents have been reported for the past few days. The dense fog and low visibility make it more difficult for the drivers to see clearly.

Earlier, dense fog on the Delhi-Mathura National Highway in Faridabad led to two severe accidents in the high-speed corridor. The first accident took place when a speeding Hyundai Verna lost balance, overturned multiple times and crashed into the railing near the Sector 28 Metro Station, HT reported earlier.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department issued a warning was dense fog across Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and Punjab on December 30. It reported moderate fog with 300 metres of visibility near Haryana's Ambala at 7:30 on Tuesday morning.

Delhi was placed on red alert for Tuesday as visibility levels were recorded as low across several parts.