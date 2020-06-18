e-paper
Mumbai: 36-year-old tailor injured after a man with criminal history opens fire

The tailor, identified as Sadiq Khan, suffered two bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital.

Jun 18, 2020
Manish K Pathak
Navneet Rana allegedly had enmity with Khan’s brother-in-law Salim because he had assaulted the accused’s brother in the past.
A tailor (36) was shot at twice by a man (35) with criminal antecedents at Amir Baug area in Mumbai’s Kurla (East) early on Thursday morning.

Tilak Nagar police officials said Khan is out of danger.

The accused, identified as Navneet Rana, came to Khan’s house and started banging the door at around 4 am on Thursday. He was shot at twice, when he opened the door, the police said.

“Rana fled after firing the shots. Efforts are on nab to him,” said Shashi Meena, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), zone VII, Mumbai Police.

Rana allegedly had enmity with Khan’s brother-in-law Salim because he had assaulted the accused’s brother in the past, the police said.

Salim, who was arrested in the assault case, was released on bail two days ago.

“Perhaps, Rana wanted to avenge the assault on his brother. However, it isn’t clear why he fired at Khan,” said an officer of Mumbai Police’s crime branch, which is conducting a parallel inquiry into the firing incident.

Rana was barred by the Mumbai Police from entering the city for his involvement in several criminal cases.

