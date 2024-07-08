Mumbai airport operations hit due to heavy rain, 50 flights diverted, cancelled | Check advisories

Heavy rainfall and low visibility on Monday severely affected flight operations at the Mumbai airport. According to the latest information, at least 50 flights scheduled to land in Mumbai have been either cancelled or diverted to several locations, including Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Indore. Mumbai airport operations hit due to heavy rains(REUTERS)

The airport authorities have also informed that priority is being given to arrivals, and consequential changes were made to accommodate diverted flights, leading to delayed departures.

Given the situation, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) issued an advisory for the passengers, advising them to check their flight status with their respective airlines and leave for the airport a little earlier.

Airlines issue advisories

Several airlines also issued specific advisories for passengers in view of the flight delays and diversions.

“Due to weather and subsequent air traffic congestion, flights to/from Mumbai are impacted. Do keep a tab on your flight status,” IndiGo wrote in its advisory.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet wrote: “Traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected on the Mumbai Airport road due to heavy rains. Passengers travelling to the airport are requested to keep a tab on live traffic and plan their journey accordingly. Check-in counters will positively close 60 minutes prior to departure. Necessary information has been communicated to the impacted passengers on their registered contact details (SMS/Email). All passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.”

Vistara also issued an advisory for passengers saying, “Heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected enroute to Mumbai Airport today due to weather conditions. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport.”

Air India wrote: “Heavy rains in Mumbai are affecting flight operations and resulting in the cancellation of some of our flights. Air India is offering full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling for bookings confirmed for travel on 8th July with some conditions.”

The airline also issued its contact centre numbers - 011 69329333 , 011 69329999 - for its passengers for further assistance.

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy showers since Sunday, causing massive waterlogging in several areas across the city, including Worli, Buntara Bhavan, Kurla East, the King's Circle area, and Dadar. There have been reports of waterlogging on several railway tracks, leading to train cancellations, delays, and a massive rush at the railway stations.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Colaba recorded 83. 8 mm of rainfall, and Santacruz recorded 267.9 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Mumbai city received a total of 2,547 mm of rainfall, which is 27 per cent of the average annual rain during the same period.

At 1 pm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that intense spells of rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Raigad, and Ratnagiri for the next three to four hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.40 metres began at 1:57 pm in the sea. In view of this, all BMC schools, government schools, and private medium schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed.