Mumbai rain updates: Trains cancelled, BEST buses diverted amid waterlogging; holiday for schools | Details

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, and its suburbs experienced heavy overnight rainfall, resulting in widespread waterlogging, diversion of BEST buses and cancellation of several trains on Monday, July 8. Suburban train services, especially those of the Central Railway, were running slowly. A man wades through a waterlogged road with his scooty at Taloja MIDC in Navi Mumbai. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

The Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen, one of the premier trains between the two cities, was also cancelled for the day due to the heavy rain. Follow Mumbai rain LIVE updates

Latest updates on Mumbai rain and train disruptions:

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said Mumbai has recorded over 300 mm of rainfall at various places in six hours from 1am to 7am on Monday.

Heavy rain in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services.

The BMC said heavy rain is also expected on Monday.

In order to avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday for the first session is declared for all BMC, government and private schools and colleges in Mumbai (BMC area). The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation, the BMC said.

Mumbai rain: Following trains stand cancelled:

1) 12110 (MMR-CSMT)

2) 11010 (PUNE-CSMT)

3) 12124 (PUNE CSMT DECCAN)

4) 11007 (PUNE-CSMT DECCAN)

5) 12127 (CSMT-PUNE INTERCITY EXPRESS)



Train services, however, resumed on the Central Line at Sion and Bhandup stations after rainwater has receded.

Mumbai weather: BEST buses diverted

Due to waterlogging triggered by rain in Mumbai, many BEST buses diverted from their regular route, said the bus transport. Here is the list:

Places where waterlogging seen in Mumbai

Pedestrians and vehicles could be seen crossing heavily waterlogged streets at King's Circle amid rain in Mumbai. “My car is stuck on the road. There is no point in blaming the government for the rains. The government is doing its job,” a commuter told news agency ANI.

Heavy rain in Mumbai led to waterlogging in the railway tracks of Vidyavihar Railway Station.

Due to heavy rain in Mumbai from last night, heavy traffic is seen on the Western Express Highway near Vile Parle.

Mumbai flights: Vistara's advisory

Vistara airline said heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected enroute to Mumbai Airport on Monday due to weather conditions. “Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport,” it said.