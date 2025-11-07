Mumbai BJP chief doubles down on post-Zohran Mamdani win remark: 'City won't be painted...'

Amid a huge controversy over a remark he made after Indian-origin Muslim leader Zohran Mamdani's historic win in New York mayoral polls, Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam has yet again called for protecting the city from being "painted on the basis of religion or colour". New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in New York City.(REUTERS)

Satam had earlier stated that Mumbai would not tolerate the "imposition" of a Khan. His remarks came in the wake of the New York mayoral election, which saw the victory of Zohran Mamdani, a Muslim and the son of Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair.

His remarks had caused a big controversy, with the Opposition Uddhav Sena questioning his "deteriorating" mental state and offering to get it treated.

When asked about his controversial remarks, Satam appeared to stay firm on what he said. "Mumbai will not be painted on the basis of religion or colour, just like what's happening in some international cities of the world. Mumbai’s identity lies in its diversity, hard work, and unity — not in political posturing or religious divisions," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

What did Ameet Satam say after Mamdani win?

Zohran Mamdani won the New York mayoral polls on November 5 with over 50% votes, defeating Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa and Independent Andrew Cuomo.

Hours later, Ameet Satam took to X and seemed to draw parallels between the historic victory and the situation in Mumbai.

Also Read: ‘Why imposed, if elected’: Retd Army officer, actor Gul Panag's father, on Mumbai BJP chief's ‘Khan mayor’ remark

“The way the political colour of some international cities is changing, after seeing the surnames of a few mayors and the ‘vote jihad’ of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, it feels necessary to stay alert regarding Mumbai..!” Satam tweeted, further adding: “If anyone tries to impose a ‘Khan’ on Mumbai, it will not be tolerated! Wake up, Mumbaikars..!”.

Polls to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra are scheduled to take place on December 2, and results will be out a day later.

Uddhav Sena's ‘Marathi Hindu’ mayor call

A Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also weighed in on Ameet Satam's ‘bizarre’ statements, saying that the Uddhav Sena would happily pay for Satam's "treatment at Agra's Pagal Khana".

Even as he lashed out at Satam for his remarks and accused the BJP of doing ‘Hindu-Muslim’, Uddhav Sena leader Anand Dubey said that only a Marathi Hindu will become the mayor of Mumbai. "I confidently say that saffron flag will be flown in the municipal elections, and a Marathi Hindu will become the mayor here," Dubey said.