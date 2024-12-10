Mumbai: CCTV video shows the moment BEST bus rammed into pedestrians, vehicles in Kurla

Mumbai accident: Four people lost their lives, while 29 others sustained injuries after a speeding BEST bus struck pedestrians and collided with multiple vehicles near Anjuman-I-Islam School on SG Barve Marg in Mumbai's Kurla West on Monday evening. Wreckage of a car after a speeding Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) bus collided with several vehicles on a road at Kurla, in Mumbai, on Monday night,(PTI)

CCTV camera footage of the incident shows pedestrians on the busy road and a person signalling the bus driver to slow down moments before the bus hits vehicles and pedestrians.

The road, lined with parked cars and bikes on both sides, is seen in the footage. After the bus collided with vehicles, people are seen rushing to the spot.

The electric bus on Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) route 332 departed Kurla station at around 9.30pm, heading towards Agarkar Chowk in Andheri West.

However, after covering just 100 metres, the bus collided with several vehicles, including two-wheelers on the wrong side of the road and two autorickshaws, one of which was completely crushed, the police stated.

The driver, unable to control the bus despite colliding with multiple vehicles, went on to hit several more pedestrians and vehicles.

The bus finally stopped at the gate of the Dr Ambedkar Nagar housing complex, near the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s L-ward office, police officials added.

What did eyewitnesses say about the bus accident?

Eyewitnesses claimed that the bus driver was inebriated, leading to a loss of control over the heavy vehicle. Inspector Bharat Jadhav from the state transport department said that an initial inspection showed the bus’s brakes were functioning properly. He added that a detailed investigation would follow.

Aslam Ansari, an eyewitness, said the speeding bus hit at least seven vehicles and several pedestrians.

“We saw two persons lying almost dead in the road,” he said, adding that the bus was full of passengers when the accident took place.

Saad Shaikh, a vegetable shop owner at Kurla Market, where the accident took place said he witnessed at least five people being critically injured in the incident.

Residents broke the bus’ windows and got the passengers out, he said. Fortunately, they escaped with minor injuries, he added.