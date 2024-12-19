Mumbai ferry mishap: Body of missing passenger found, death toll rises to 14

A missing passenger's body was recovered on Thursday off the coast of Mumbai where a Naval boat had collided with a ferry the day before, police officials told the news agency PTI. The death toll in the tragic accident has now risen to 14. 14 people died in the tragic ferry boat accident off the coast of Mumbai (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The 43-year-old man was among the two passengers reported to be missing after the mishap. Search operations are currently underway to locate the seven-year-old boy who is still missing.

On Wednesday around 4 pm, the Indian Navy speedboat crashed into the passenger ferry ‘Neelkamal’ which was on its way to Elephanta Caves from the Gateway of India.

A naval helicopter and eight boats, including those of the Navy and Coast Guard were deployed to search for the missing passengers on Thursday. Out of 113 people on board the Navy boat and the ferry, 14 people died, two were injured and 98 were rescued. Of the six people on the Navy speedboat, only two survived.

The Indian Navy has also formed a board of inquiry to investigate the cause of the collision and establish the facts of the case. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has also ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi offered his condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in the accident and wished for a speedy and full recovery of those who were injured.

Fadnavis announced that ₹5 lakh as compensation to the next kin of those who died in the accident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also pledged ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 to those injured.

The authorities on Thursday made life jackets mandatory for all people taking boat rides from the Gateway of India, PTI reported.