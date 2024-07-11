The Mumbai police on Thursday recreated the sequence of events of the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case from CJ House in Worli to Sea Link in the presence of the main accused Mihir Shah, the son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah. Mumbai hit-and-run: Mihir Shah confronted with driver; police recreate scene(Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The police also made Shah and his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, sit face-to-face during interrogation. At this time, both the accused confessed to the crime.

According to the police, Shah confessed that he was driving the car at the time of the crash, which resulted in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was riding pillion, while her husband Pradeep, who was driving the scooter, survived with injuries. The police further informed that the 24-year-old accused was aware of the fact that the woman was stuck in one of the tyres of his car, however, he kept driving recklessly and did not stop.

During interrogation, Shah told the police that he is “repenting” for what he has done.

The incident took place on Sunday morning in the Worli area of south-central Mumbai, when the accused was returning from a party. Following the incident, Shah fled the scene in an auto-rickshaw immediately, leaving his car and his driver behind.

According to the police, he first reached his woman friend's residence in Goregaon, from where his sister took him to their Borivali residence. Shah, along with his friend and family members, then fleed to a resort at Shahapur in Thane district.

The police arrested Shah on Tuesday from Virar in Mumbai, shortly after the police tracked him as Shah's friend switched on his phone for 15 minutes.

Accused drank liquor before the incident

According to the police, Shah, along with his friends, partied with his friends at a bar in Juhu - during which they drank liquor. Reportedly, the accused and his friends consumed a total of 12 large pegs of whiskey - approximately four pegs each.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished alleged unauthorised construction and alterations at the Juhu-based bar visited by Shah. The BMC took action against Vice-Global Tapas Bar, located in the Juhu suburb of Mumbai, during which it pulled down 3,500 square feet of illegal construction. The state excise administration has also suspended the license of the bar.