Mumbai local services to be hit today amid mega block: Check timings, routes

The Central Railways, Mumbai division announced that they will be conducting a mega block on Sunday and requested passengers to plan their commute accordingly. A mega block will take place in Mumbai on Sunday, the Central Railways announced.(PTI)

In a post on X, the Central Railways stated that the mega block will affect Thane-Kalyan route up and down the fast line as well as the Thane-Vashi/Nerul trains up and down the trans harbour line.

Thane-Vashi/Nerul route will be blocked from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm. Services on the upwards trans-Harbour route from Panvel/Nerul/Vashi to Thane will be closed from 10:25 am to 04:09 pm. Thane to Vashi/Narul/Panvel downwards trans harbour route services will remain closed from 10:35 am to 4:07 pm as well.

The Thane to Kalyan fast train line, up and down, will be closed from 10:40 am to 3:40 pm.

Semi-fast and fast suburban trains headed downward fast departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will be diverted to the down slow route between Thane and Kalyan stations.

These trains will halt at Kalwa, Mundra and Diva stations in addition to their respective stops and will arrive 10 minutes later than their scheduled time.

Fast and semi-fast train services going upwards which leave Kalyan station will be diverted to the upwards headed slow train tracks between Thane and Kalyan from 10:28 am to 3:40 pm.

These trains will stop at Diva, Mumba and Kalwa stations in addition to their respective stations and will be diverted to Mulund station on the fast track. They will also reach the respective stations 10 minutes later than usual.

Down mail or express trains departing from CSMT as well as Dadar will be diverted between Thane and Kalyan Stations on the fifth track. Up mail/express trains arriving at CSMT or Dadar have also been diverted to Kalyan and Thane/Vikhroli stations.

A mega block will also take place in Ambarnath and Vangani on the same day for suburban trains due to maintenance work related to a foot-over-bridge.