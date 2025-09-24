Mumbai: LPG gas cylinder leak triggers Kandivali slum fire, 7 injured

Mumbai: Seven people were injured after a fire broke out in a slum on Akurli Cross Road in Mumbai’s Kandivali East on Wednesday morning, police said. The fire brigade was informed about a fire in the Ram Kisan Mestri slum on Akurli Cross Road around 9 am. (Representative photo)

The fire brigade was informed about a fire in the Ram Kisan Mestri slum on Akurli Cross Road around 9 am. The fire spread due to electrical wiring, installations, gas cylinders, and edibles in a ground-plus-one-floored shop.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was triggered by a leak in an LPG gas cylinder, a fire brigade official said.

The fire was extinguished by 9.30 am, and the seven people who sustained burn injuries were first taken to the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital nearby. Three people were shifted to the BDBA (Shatabdi) Hospital.

“The four people admitted at ESIC Hospital are Shivani Gandhi (51) with 70% burns, Nitu Gupta (31) with 80% burns, Janaki Hupta (39) with 70% burns, and Manaram Kumacat (55) with 40% burns. Three people with approximately 90% burns — Raksha Joshi (47), Durga Gupta (30), and Popnam (28) — were moved to BDBA Hospital for further treatment,” an officer said.

Later the same day, another fire broke out in a slum in Sevak Nagar, Kurla West at 12.20 pm, though no injuries have been reported from that incident.