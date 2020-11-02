Mumbai man kills elder brother for shouting at their mother

india

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 17:18 IST

The Khar police on Friday arrested a 47-year-old man for killing his 50-year-old brother. The accused identified as Sunil Tambe and his deceased elder brother Sudhir were residents of Khar Danda, Khar.

Sudhir’s wife Anjali told police in her statement that her husband was physically challenged and did not go out for work. The incident took place on October 18 when Sudhir was shouting at his mother.

“At around 10:50 pm Sunil came home drunk. When he saw Sudhir shouting and fighting he asked why he could not be amicable with everyone at home and why he fought all the time.”

Gajanan Kabdule senior inspector from Khar police station said, “The brothers started arguing following which Sunil picked up a grinding stone and warned Sudhir that if he did not listen to him then he would hit him on the head.”

“Sudhir was not ready to listen to his brother and repeatedly dared him to hit him. Sunil eventually smashed the grinding stone on his brother’s head. Sudhir started bleeding from his head and was rushed to Cooper hospital,” Kabdule said.

Sudhir seemed to respond to treatment initially but slipped into a coma later and died on October 28.

“The initial four days Sudhir was quite well and was even talking to his family members but on the fifth day he was unable to talk as he went into a coma and slowly his health deteriorated, on October 28 he succumbed due to brain haemorrhage. We have arrested the accused under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.” Kabdule said.