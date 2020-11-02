e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Mumbai man kills elder brother for shouting at their mother

Mumbai man kills elder brother for shouting at their mother

The man hit his elder brother with a grinding stone.

india Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 17:18 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The victims slipped into a coma and died a few days after he was attacked .
The victims slipped into a coma and died a few days after he was attacked .(Representative Photo/Getty Images)
         

The Khar police on Friday arrested a 47-year-old man for killing his 50-year-old brother. The accused identified as Sunil Tambe and his deceased elder brother Sudhir were residents of Khar Danda, Khar.

Sudhir’s wife Anjali told police in her statement that her husband was physically challenged and did not go out for work. The incident took place on October 18 when Sudhir was shouting at his mother.

“At around 10:50 pm Sunil came home drunk. When he saw Sudhir shouting and fighting he asked why he could not be amicable with everyone at home and why he fought all the time.”

Gajanan Kabdule senior inspector from Khar police station said, “The brothers started arguing following which Sunil picked up a grinding stone and warned Sudhir that if he did not listen to him then he would hit him on the head.”

“Sudhir was not ready to listen to his brother and repeatedly dared him to hit him. Sunil eventually smashed the grinding stone on his brother’s head. Sudhir started bleeding from his head and was rushed to Cooper hospital,” Kabdule said.

Sudhir seemed to respond to treatment initially but slipped into a coma later and died on October 28.

“The initial four days Sudhir was quite well and was even talking to his family members but on the fifth day he was unable to talk as he went into a coma and slowly his health deteriorated, on October 28 he succumbed due to brain haemorrhage. We have arrested the accused under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.” Kabdule said.

tags
top news
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
19 Indians test Covid-19 positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
19 Indians test Covid-19 positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
MHA holds Covid-19 review meet, discusses ways to check surge in Delhi
MHA holds Covid-19 review meet, discusses ways to check surge in Delhi
Over 200 militants killed by forces in Jammu and Kashmir since January this year
Over 200 militants killed by forces in Jammu and Kashmir since January this year
China army to buy graphene clothing, drones from pvt cos for India border
China army to buy graphene clothing, drones from pvt cos for India border
Yogi Adityanath announces Ram-Janki Marg, will connect Ayodhya with Sitamarhi in Bihar
Yogi Adityanath announces Ram-Janki Marg, will connect Ayodhya with Sitamarhi in Bihar
Kejriwal announces ‘historic step’ for industrial areas of Delhi
Kejriwal announces ‘historic step’ for industrial areas of Delhi
RCB vs DC Preview and CSK vs KXIP and KKR vs RR Review on Battleground T20
RCB vs DC Preview and CSK vs KXIP and KKR vs RR Review on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In