Mumbai marooned: All roads out of city hit by rain, landslides

Road connectivity between Mumbai and the rest of the country was brought to a near standstill on Monday as relentless rain, landslides and waterlogging shut all four highways linking the financial capital to key cities for varying periods from late Sunday night. Track the Mumbai rains live here People walk through the heavy Rain at CSMT, in Mumbai. (Bhushan Koyande/HT)

The Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Goa highways bore the brunt, stranding commuters, truckers and other travellers for several hours. Both highways along the Mumbai-Pune route were severely compromised even as the new Connecting Link on the high-speed expressway, described as an “engineering marvel” by the chief minister, buckled under the pressure.

Heavy rain also caused traffic to stall on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad and Mumbai-Nashik routes, although conditions eased by afternoon.

Here’s the ground report till late on Monday night:

Mumbai-Pune Route PUNE: Travel between Mumbai and Pune came to a near-halt on Monday, with both road and rail routes severely disrupted for several hours. Both highways, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the older NH-4, were partially closed for extended periods, while there were significant rail disruptions due to landslides.

The new Connecting Link, hailed as an “engineering marvel” and an “iconic project”, also succumbed to the weather. Videos circulating online showed muddy rainwater cascading at the mouth of the Khandala exit on the Pune-Mumbai lane, forcing its closure. All three lanes of the Pune-bound lane were opened to traffic after a few hours.

A portion of a cement-concrete block at the tunnel’s mouth also came crashing down. An official with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which built the Connecting Link, claimed the block was part of a wall meant to keep water out of the tunnel.

Inaugurated by chief minister Devandra Fadnavis only a month ago, the Connecting Link bypasses Lonavala on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, shaving 30 minutes off the Mumbai-Pune commute. It was pitched as the solution to snarls on the expressway, the high-speed corridor inaugurated in April 2002, an engineering feat in its time.

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Fadnavis said in the afternoon, “There is no damage to tunnels and the cable-stayed bridge. Nearly 100 tonnes of debris had accumulated at the landslide site. Around 70 tonnes has been cleared and the remaining debris is being removed rapidly.”

By 10:00pm on Monday night, two lanes on Pune-Mumbai corridor had been opened to traffic.