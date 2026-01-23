Mumbai mayor election live: Woman from general category to be BMC mayor, lottery process ends

In total, 17 municipal corporations will have mayors chosen from the open category. Several of these, including Navi Mumbai, Mira-Bhayandar and Nagpur, will have women mayors. Key civic bodies listed under the open category include Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad (PCMC) and Nagpur.

Woman mayor in Mumbai

Mumbai’s next mayor will be a woman from the general category, as decided through a lottery held on Thursday.

Apart from Mumbai, PCMC (Pimpri-Chinchwad), Pune, Bhiwandi, and Dhule will have women mayors from the open category. Navi Mumbai, Malegaon, Nanded and Mira-Bhayandar will also see women mayors from the open category.

Opposition alleges rigging in process

The process, however, was marred by claims of rigging from the opposition, which said the exercise was tailored to favour the ruling parties.

As the draw was in progress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) said the reservation process had been fixed to help the ruling BJP–Shiv Sena alliance.

“The government changed the rules for reservation for the ST category by raising the minimum number of seats from two to three in the corporations. This is an injustice to SCs and STs as Mumbai was not considered for these, as well as OBC reservation,” said former mayor and Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar, who attended the meeting on behalf of her party.

BMC elections

In the January 15 polls, the BJP won 89 seats in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, while the Shiv Sena, led by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, won 29, taking the alliance beyond the halfway mark of 114 needed to control India’s largest and richest civic body.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), which ruled the civic body for 25 years since 1997 as a united party, won 65 seats. Its allies, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), secured 6 seats and 1 seat, respectively.