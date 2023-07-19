IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai; orange alert in Thane, Palghar for today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for parts of Mumbai and its suburbs for Thursday stating that isolated areas are very likely to receive heavy rainfall. The maximum temperature in the city settled at 26 degree Celsius. Water logged at Hindama, Parel due to heavy rain in Mumbai.(Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

The weather department has also issued an ‘orange’ alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Satara, and Ratnagiri predicting heavy to heavy rainfall.

According to IMD, due to the active monsoon conditions, “enhanced rainfall activity is expected over parts of Konkan and adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 4-5 days.”

On Wednesday, heavy rains lashed several parts of Mumbai and nearby areas, leading to massive waterlogging. Several local train and bus services were also disrupted causing inconvenience to normal life.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Colaba and Santacruz observatories (indicators for the island city and suburbs) recorded 98.4 mm and 52.8 mm of rainfall respectively.

The island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 58.46 mm, 48.80 mm, and 50.63 mm respectively between 8 am and 6 pm, reported PTI.

Schools in Mumbai, Thane shut tomorrow

In view of the heavy rainfall, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde announced that all schools in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar will remain shut tomorrow. “In view of the continuous rains in Mumbai, considering the safety of the students, the Municipal Corporation has declared a holiday for tomorrow, 20th July, for primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools (Nursery to Class 12) of all management in the Mumbai Metropolis,” a BMC official said.

Mumbai rain woes

In a tragic incident amid heavy rainfall, a four-month-old baby was swept away by the swift-flowing river near Kalyan district in Mumbai. The incident took place around 2:55 pm when people were stuck at the railway station due to disrupted services. The NDRF is currently trying to trace the infant, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old girl drowned in a swollen drain while her 12-year-old brother was rescued by people in Bhiwandi city of Thane district. In Amerbanth's Katrap area, several school students were stuck in flood waters.

(With inputs from agencies)