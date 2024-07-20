Mumbai rain: Woman killed, 3 injured after building's balcony collapses amid downpour

One woman was killed and three others were injured after a balcony of a four-storey residential building collapsed in south Mumbai on Saturday amid heavy rain across Maharashtra. Fire brigade official rescued the resident of Rubinissa manzil after the balcony portion collapsed at Grant road in Mumbai (HT photo by Anshuman Poyrekar)

The building's structure, located on Grant Road in Mumbai, was weak, and incessant rainfall in the city led to the crash of the balcony of the old building. As many as 13 people stranded in the building were rescued by the fire department, officials said.

The building, Rubinnisa Manzil, where the incident occurred is located on Sleater road near the Grant Road railway station. A balcony portion and slab portion of second and third floor, and the ground of the fourth floor had partially collapsed and some portion was hanging precariously.

The incident took place at around 11am, officials said.

"Four persons were injured after some part of the balcony collapsed. They were rushed to a local hospital, where a woman was declared dead, while three others are undergoing treatment," a fire department officer said.

While the female who died in the balcony crash has not been identified yet, she was around 70 years of age.

It is an old building of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) that was declared dangerous by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), he said, adding that a notice had also been issued to it earlier.

While thirteen people were rescued from the building, around seven to eight still remain stranded inside the partially collapsed structure. The fire department is continuing rescue operations at the incident site.

Mumbai and its suburbs received intermittent heavy spells of rain on Saturday, which led to waterlogging in some areas on Saturday. Train and flight services, however, remained unaffected.

Read more: Three killed as roof collapses due to rains in Karnataka

Due to waterlogging, traffic on the road near Sheetal Cinema and Kale Marg, both in Kurla area, was diverted. Similarly, traffic on the Aarey route in Goregaon east has been diverted via Seepz-Marol Maroshi-JVLR in both directions, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said.

Heavy rainfall continued in parts of Maharashtra on Saturday, with IMD issueing a red alert for Chandrapur, and an orange alert for Nagpur, Amravati and Wardha districts.

(With inputs from PTI)