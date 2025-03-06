Menu Explore
‘Will be dead’: 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana's US court plea against extradition

ByHT News Desk
Mar 06, 2025 04:07 PM IST

Rana said through his appeal that if extradited to India, the likelihood is very high that he will be subjected to torture as he is a Muslim.

Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, has moved the United States' Supreme Court seeking an immediate stay to his extradition to India, arguing he would be dead soon if the US courts lose jurisdiction over him.

The US Supreme Court recently rejected a review petition filed by Tahawwur Rana. (ANI)
Rana said through his appeal that if extradited to India, the likelihood is very high that he will be subjected to torture as he is a Muslim of Pakistani origin.

"If a stay is not entered, there will be no review at all, and the US courts will lose jurisdiction, and the petitioner will soon be dead," ANI quoted him as saying in his plea.

Also read: India working out logistics for extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana: MEA

He said owing to his Muslim religion, Pakistani origin, charges and his link to Pakistan, he would be tortured, which would kill him shortly.

Tahawwur Rana cites health

He also cited his deteriorating health. He claimed he suffers many health problems, including a 3.5 cm abdominal aortic aneurysm at immediate risk of rupture, Parkinson's disease with cognitive decline, and a mass suggestive of bladder cancer, reported ANI.

Also read: 26/11 case: Delhi court summons trial records from Mumbai ahead of Tahawwur Rana extradition

He asserts that he cannot be sent into a "hornet's nest" where he will be targeted due to national, religious, and cultural animosity.

The US has approved his extradition to India. President Donald Trump had called him "very evil" as he announced the country's decision.

Also read: ‘Tahawwur Rana joined 26/11 terror attack conspiracy in 2005’: Officials

The US Supreme Court recently rejected a review petition filed by Tahawwur Rana.

Tahawwur Rana is a close associate of Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the November 26, 2008 attacks in Mumbai. He has connections with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

