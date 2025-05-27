Mumbai weather: Heavy rain, thunderstorms likely today; CM Fadnavis reviewing situation

Heavy rainfall pounded Mumbai on Monday as the southwest monsoon arrived in the financial capital, prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue a red alert for the city until 8:30 am on Tuesday. The torrential downpour caused major waterlogging at several places across Mumbai, prompting people to wade through knee-deep water filled on the roads. (ANI)

According to the weather department, the city is forecast to witness generally cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and the suburbs. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms or lightning accompanied by gusty winds at isolated places.

The minimum temperature is likely to settle around 24 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

The intense spell of rain resulted in major waterlogging at several parts of Mumbai, including CSMT, Churchgate Station, Mantralaya, Hindmata, King Circle, JJ Marg, among others.

