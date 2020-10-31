e-paper
Mumbai: Woman dies after crane rams Metro pillar on highway

Mumbai: Woman dies after crane rams Metro pillar on highway

According to officials, the crane was being taken to the Metro site along the Western Express Highway when it lost control and rammed into the pillar.

india Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 13:21 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
MMRDA has regretted the death of the woman in an accident on the western express highway.
MMRDA has regretted the death of the woman in an accident on the western express highway.
         

A woman was killed after a crane rammed a Metro pillar on Saturday morning.

According to officials, the crane was being taken to the Metro site along the Western Express Highway when it lost control and rammed into the pillar. A part of it fell on the woman.

“MMRDA regrets the death of one lady in an accident today on the western express highway. The metropolitan commissioner has ordered a probe into the incident,” said BG Pawar, joint metropolitan commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

