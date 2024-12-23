Murder accused throws slipper at sessions court judge in frustration in Thane

A 22-year-old murder accused threw a slipper at the judge while appearing for a hearing in a session's court in Maharashtra's Thane, police said on Monday. The slipper however did not hit the judge and instead hit a wooden frame in front of his desk. (Representational Image)

Officials said that the slipper did not hit the judge and instead struck a wooden frame in front of his desk, falling near the bench clerk, news agency PTI reported.

The incident took place at a court in Kalyan on Saturday afternoon, following which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the accused.

An official from the Mahatma Fule police station said that the accused, Kiran Santosh Bharam, appeared before District and Additional Sessions Judge RG Waghmare for a hearing in the murder case against him.

What led to the incident

At the hearing, accused Bharam requested the judge to assign his case to another court. To this, the judge asked him to have his lawyer file an application for the same.

The official said that Bharam's lawyer's name was called out but, he did not appear in court. This led the accused to being asked to name another lawyer for his representation.

After giving the directions, the judge Waghmare set a fresh date for the accused's hearing.

Suddenly, the accused bent down, removed his slipper and hurled it at the judge, shocking the entire courtroom.

Police said that an FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others).

Earlier this year, a man in Mumbai was booked for allegedly booked for hurling his slipper at the judge of the Dindoshi sessions court during the final hearing of his POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexaul Offences) trial.

The accused was lodged in Thane jail in 2017 for allegedly raping a minor and had been on trial since 2019. When the public prosecutor's case against him ended, the judge asked him about his thoughts on the case.

The accused pulled out his slipper and threw it at the judge, hitting him on his face. He was immediately nabbed and arrested under the charges of sections 353 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code for deterring a public servant from doing his duty and act endangering lives of others.

(with PTI inputs)