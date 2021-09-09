Muslims always expected to prove they don’t stand for violence: Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said that Muslims are always expected to prove that they don’t stand for violence.

In a series of tweets, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said that her statement on the Taliban following Sharia law was deliberately distorted.

“Not surprised that my statement on Sharia has been deliberately distorted. Cant point fingers since most countries that claim to uphold Sharia have failed to imbibe its true values. They are only fixated with restricting women through do’s & dont’s, dress codes etc,” Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

On Wednesday, Mufti said the Islamist militant group must follow the ‘real’ Sharia law, which comprises women’s and children’s rights.

“If they follow [the real Sharia law] and govern Afghanistan accordingly, then they will be able to share business relations with other countries of the world,” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The PDP president said Thursday that in the history of Islam there have been examples of empowered women.

“Hazrat Khadija Tul Kubra, Prophet SWA first wife was an independent & successful business woman. Hazrat Ayesha Siddique led the Battle of Camel & headed a force of 13000 soldiers. Islamic history is full of such examples of emancipated & empowered women,” Mufti said.

Mehbooba Mufi said that India has become polarised. “But at a time when India has become so polarised, there is increasing Islamphobia & Afghanistan crisis has only worsened it.Muslims are always expected to prove that they don’t stand for violence. I can see why my statement is being used as click bait to further this impression,” she tweeted.