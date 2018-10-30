Must ensure security of mediapersons: Editors Guild after Chhattisgarh Maoist attack

The Editors Guild of India Tuesday urged law enforcement agencies in Chhattisgarh to provide necessary security to media professionals, particularly when they are covering elections, after a DD News cameraperson and two policemen were killed in a Maoist attack Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada.

DD News Cameraman Achyutanand Sahu, sub inspector Rudra Pratap Singh and assistant constable Mangalu were killed in Dantewada district in the poll-bound state.

The Editors Guild of India, in a statement, said it was saddened to learn of the deaths of Sahu and the two policemen in an attack by Maoist insurgents.

The statement said the guild offered its condolences and urged the law enforcement agencies in the state to provide necessary security and protection to the media professionals particularly when they are covering elections.

Creating a safe environment for media professionals to discharge their duties will be critical for ensuring freedom of the press, the guild said. The incident took place at around 11 am in a forest area near Nilawaya village. The Maoists ambushed a squad of local police which was carrying out patrolling on motorcycles from Sameli camp towards the village.

A three-member team of Doordarshan was travelling for election-related news coverage at the same time and was caught in the cross-fire.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 22:27 IST