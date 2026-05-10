‘Muthu ji, your political views are your own’: Rahul Gandhi's banter with investment advisor

Rahul Gandhi had a light-hearted moment on X (formerly Twitter) as he had a banter with his mutual fund distributor who shared a rather long post on how the Congress leader has been working with him professionally despite being aware of his support for the BJP. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. (AICC)

The fund distributor, by the name Muthukrishnan Dhandapani on X, heaped praise on the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, saying that while he supported the BJP from 2014 to 2024, it has never come in his way of working for Rahul, saying that every conversation with him has been filled with respect and that the Congress leader ‘never behaved in any haughty manner.’

“We have exchanged many mails and has spoken over phone lot of times. And as you are aware, I've been a strong Modi supporter from 2014 to 2024. Never once Rahul or his office staff brought that subject to me. I believe my tweets are regularly seen by his staff. They clearly differentiate between my professional service and political beliefs. And in every single conversation I've with Rahul, he addresses me with respect and never behaved in any haughty manner,” Dhandapani said in a long post on X.

“I do not know Rahul Gandhi as a politician. Based on last 14 years interaction, all I can say is he respect professionals a lot and a nice human being to interact with.

Don't go by media or IT cells - for any party, Dhandapani added.